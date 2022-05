Jeremy Lee Thompson of Hartford, Alabama formerly of Geneva passed away Saturday May 21, 2022 at the age of 34. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Thorne and Bro. Johnny Trim officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and last until service time on Thursday. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

