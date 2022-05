“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” ~ Helen Keller. For nearly two years, “Where Are They Now?” has searched out the people who had once called Hamilton County home to tell their own story; however, in this very special Memorial Day edition, the people of Hamilton County remember one of their own, a hero, a realtor, a husband, a father, a friend, and family who lives on in their fondest memories. Today, for the first time, allow us to posthumously introduce Michael, fondly known in his youth as “Mickey,” Hoff. This is the story of a boy who grew up in Hamilton County, told by the people who knew him and loved him most, so that his story of service and sacrifice will become the memory of a hero that lives on with all of us, as a part of the community legacy.

HAMILTON COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO