ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ronald Jones II Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal to help bolster their running back room behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The former Buccaneer took a major step backward in 2021,...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Baker Mayfield not attending Browns’ OTAs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that disgruntled Browns QB Baker Mayfield will not be at the team's voluntary OTAs that begin on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) Mayfield’s absence from OTAs isn’t surprising news considering that Mayfield had requested a trade from the team and the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason. The trade market for Mayfield has been underwhelming. Mayfield is due to just shy of $19 million guaranteed in 2022 and he has a history of off the field incidents or comments that seems to have caused teams to question his maturity. Mayfield has had success on the NFL field, and many experts thought the Browns would extend Mayfield before the 2021 season. However, last season Mayfield played poorly while dealing with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and has appeared to have overstayed his welcome in Cleveland. Recent reports have indicated that the Browns are willing to take on a good chunk of Mayfield’s 2022 salary. The Carolina Panthers have also been reported to be closely monitoring the situation even though they drafted rookie QB Matt Corral in last month's NFL Draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Darrel Williams to sign with Arizona

The 27-year-old played four years with Kansas City, racking up 912 rushing yards, 762 receiving yards, and 14 combined touchdowns. He will presumably slot in as the backup to James Conner in the Arizona offense, and he becomes a prime handcuff for fantasy managers, particularly given Conner's injury history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Derek Brown’s Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings (2022)

Derek Brown provides his dynasty fantasy football rankings to help you prepare for your startup and rookie drafts!. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Daniel Bellinger expected to be instant contributor

Giants fourth-round rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is expected to become an instant contributor on the offense. (Jordan Raanan) Bellinger, who the Giants took in the fourth round, will be expected to see playing time with the lack of depth New York has. He didn't put up big time numbers at San Diego State, but he has shown flashes of potential in both blocking and receiving. For fantasy purposes, he will stay worthless in redraft leagues, but he is an interesting bench stash in dynasty leagues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Tampa, FL
Kansas City, MO
Sports
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo not guaranteed to be traded

The San Francisco 49ers expect QB Jimmy Garoppolo to get traded at some point, but it's not a guarantee. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Garoppolo has been a top trade candidate since the end of last season, but teams have been scared away by the surgery he underwent. It remains likely that the veteran quarterback lands somewhere else before the start of next season, but it will be an interesting scenario to monitor if he is still on the roster come training camp.
SANTA CLARA, CA
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens’ OTAs

According to multiple league sources, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not in attendance for the team's OTAs as the former MVP enters the final year of his rookie contract. (Pro Football Talk) Fantasy Impact:. Jackson's absence from OTAs marks the first time in his career that he has missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Colin Kaepernick works out for Raiders

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders held a workout for free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) According to Ian Rapoport, this marks the first known workout by the 34-year-old in years. Kaepernick last played in an NFL game in 2016 for the 49ers. He completed 1011 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in his six-year career. He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fantasy managers should withhold any excitement given that Derek Carr is squarely at the helm in Vegas; however, if he were to sign, he would become an intriguing player, though chances are good his ADP would far exceed his value at this point.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Steven Matz (shoulder impingement) placed on 15-day IL

Matz left his start on Sunday after just four pitches, so it wasn’t surprising to see him hit the IL quickly. Shoulder injuries are notoriously tricky, so expect Matz to miss more than the minimum time. He’s droppable in all but NL-only formats. Matt Liberatore will likely see some additional starts in Matz’s absence.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Football#Outlook#American Football#Nfl#The Kansas City Chiefs#Panthers
fantasypros.com

Yadier Molina placed on the Bereavement List

The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the Bereavement List Monday afternoon. (St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter) It is unknown how much time Molina will miss. Fantasy managers will want to find a replacement in the meantime and stay tuned for updates from the Cardinals.
MLB
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (5/25) PREMIUM

As has often been the case this year, the main slates are different sizes between FanDuel and DraftKings. FanDuels’ main slate includes seven games, beginning at 6:40 pm ET. Conversely, DraftKings’ main slate features just five games, starting at 7:05 pm ET. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. An ace...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell still viewed as top option in 49ers run game

This was expected after Mitchell emerged onto the scene last season for 963 yards on the ground and five touchdowns over 11 games. The 49ers have had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons under Kyle Shanahan, so we will see if Mitchell breaks that trend. The 49ers drafted RB Tyrion Davis-Price who will compete for a role, while Trey Sermon will also look to have a role after hardly playing in his rookie season last year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Giancarlo Stanton exits Tuesday's game with calf tightness

Stanton was pinch-hit for by Estevan Florial and the Yankees' broadcast team mentioned that they thought he may have tweaked something in his right leg in his previous at-bat. Injuries have always been Stanton's bugaboo, and calf injuries in particular are difficult to play through. The Yankees should update Stanton's status after the game but hopefully this is more of a precautionary move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Miles Mikolas allows three runs in no-decision Monday against Blue Jays

Cardinals SP Miles Mikolas picked up a no-decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits while also walking two and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings pitched in the Cardinals' 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Fantasy Impact:. Mikolas has allowed three runs or less in each of his...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Christian McCaffrey to be held out of preseason

Panthers RB Christian McCaffery will be held out of the team's preseason games once again this season. (Joe Person on Twitter) McCaffery has been dealing with numerous major injuries over the past couple of seasons, and the team is trying to manage his usage to keep him healthy. He hasn't played in the preseason for a couple of years, and the team is also looking into taking a new approach with him at practices. For fantasy purposes, if he can stay healthy next season, he will be among the best options in all of the game.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Terry McLaurin not attending Commanders OTAs

According to multiple sources, Washington Commanders’ WR Terry McLaurin hasn’t attended any offseason workouts since the NFL Draft as he awaits a new contract. (The Washington Post) Fantasy Impact:. McLaurin, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, has made it clear this offseason that he...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Most Underrated Player on Each NFL Team (2022 Fantasy Football)

Projections and rankings are valuable resources to utilize throughout the NFL offseason, especially as fantasy managers are preparing for their upcoming drafts. But those projections and rankings aren’t 100% accurate, otherwise, fantasy football would be easy. The data shows that some players are overrated, and some are underrated. Identifying these players can be the difference between winning your league and missing the playoffs altogether, especially if you have that knowledge prior to your draft and can use it to your advantage.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Yahoo NBA DFS Primer Celtics vs. Heat: Monday (5/23)

I have never seen an injury report like this. We have nine rotation players on this injury report, and we only have one game to break down. It’s a big one, though, with Miami up 2-1 in this best-of-seven series. Game 3 was an impressive road win from Miami, and they could put the pressure on Boston if they could grab a Game 4 victory to take a 3-1 series lead!
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Best Ball Values to Target by Round (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and most dynasty rookie drafts are over. So, now it’s the slow time of the year for the fantasy football world unless you take part in best ball leagues. If you don’t, you’re missing out. Best ball is...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 7 (2022)

This is the most movement that we’ve seen in any one week in the trade chart. Yes, there are plenty of injuries to account for significant drops in value. But also, it’s ok to admit that you’re concerned or encouraged by performances that you were previously ignoring.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy