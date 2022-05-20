Chamber Speakers Talk Parkland Education

(Farmington, MO) The Startek Company call center at Farmington will be laying off employees after the loss of their call center contract with Charter Communications. The City Administrator of Farmington, Greg Beavers, says at the last city meeting council members were told their isn't a replacement contract to keep the work going.
(Park Hills, MO) The Directors at the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center of Park Hills, are beginning their Summer Family Nights parenting classes. The Director of Development for the Center, Amanda Little, says local churches help host the Summer Family Nights programs because space at the center during the summer is used to help prepare for the next year.
(Desloge, MO) Beginning June 1st drivers who travel Highway 67 south at Desloge will have to take a detour and the length of that detour depends on your destination. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says they will be closing the Highway 67 southbound lane bridge at the Desloge exit for Highway 8, and the detours are easy to follow.
