Chamber Speakers Talk Parkland Education

(Desloge, MO) Beginning June 1st drivers who travel Highway 67 south at Desloge will have to take a detour and the length of that detour depends on your destination. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says they will be closing the Highway 67 southbound lane bridge at the Desloge exit for Highway 8, and the detours are easy to follow.

DESLOGE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO