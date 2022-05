(Kansas City, MO) The remains of a Missouri man, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago, Seaman First Class Wilbur Francis Newton is back in Missouri after a special United States Department of Defense project designed to identify more than 400 crewmen who were killed on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor. Newton was among the more than 2,000 killed December 7th, 1941 when the Japanese committed to a sneak attack on the Harbor's naval base in Hawaii. Newton's remains arrived in Kansas City Tuesday afternoon. He will be buried this weekend in Mound City.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO