Tracey Weldon, a 1991 Furman University alumna, has been appointed dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education at the University of South Carolina, effective May 1, after serving in the interim role since January 2021. Weldon holds a bachelor’s degree in English and French from Furman and a doctorate in linguistics from The Ohio State University. News about the post appeared in Diverse Issues in Higher Education and in a University of South Carolina press release.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO