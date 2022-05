Starting May 31, 2022 Town Hall will implement 2022 Summer Hours. The only changes for the members of the public are to Tuesday's and Friday’s hours. Town Hall will now be open from 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM on Tuesdays to better accommodate the public with expanded hours. Town Hall will also be open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon) on Fridays. There are no other changes to Town Hall’s operating hours (listed below).

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO