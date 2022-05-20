ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

VEX Robotics World Championship Finals

akronschools.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkron Public schools sent six teams to the Vex Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas, from May 4-8. The event was broken into three parts with the first part, match play, determining placement for the second part, the division elimination round and, finally, the top 10 global tournament finals. Teams must...

www.akronschools.com

Comments / 0

Related
akronschools.com

Being in Class Makes a Significant Difference

Akron Public Schools and the Cleveland Browns have been partnering on the Stay in the Game attendance initiative and have found many APS students deserving of recognition. Good attendance is one of the main determinants of how well students will perform in school. So, we value that students are committed to having good attendance. Principal Regina Llewellyn at Seiberling CLC has presented students with certificates honoring their dedication.
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Career Fair at NIHF-STEM

As part of the Middle School Transformation through College & Career Academies of Akron, our fifth graders participated in a Career Expo on May 12th. This event focused on career exploration and included ten professionals from a wide range of careers. The following businesses and organizations presented at the expo: Akron Honey Company, Akron Civic Theatre, Red Point Digital, Earthquaker Devices, the Akron Zoo, S3 Technologies, Akron Children's Hospital, and The University of Akron College of Engineering. In addition, our very own Resource Officer Hadbavny spoke about being a police officer and enlisting in the US Army and Dr. Tameka Ellington explained how Fashion Design is a STEM career! The fifth graders enjoyed the event and learned about a variety of professions at the same time!
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Raising Funds For Cancer Treatment

(John Kosich for news5cleveland.com/WEWS) When students at Akron's Hatton Community Learning Center learned earlier this year that one of their own kindergartners, Elias Dietrich, was waging a battle with brain cancer, they, too, vowed to be with him in this fight. His best friend Connor shaved his own head in solidarity and sent his buddy his best.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy