VEX Robotics World Championship Finals

As part of the Middle School Transformation through College & Career Academies of Akron, our fifth graders participated in a Career Expo on May 12th. This event focused on career exploration and included ten professionals from a wide range of careers. The following businesses and organizations presented at the expo: Akron Honey Company, Akron Civic Theatre, Red Point Digital, Earthquaker Devices, the Akron Zoo, S3 Technologies, Akron Children's Hospital, and The University of Akron College of Engineering. In addition, our very own Resource Officer Hadbavny spoke about being a police officer and enlisting in the US Army and Dr. Tameka Ellington explained how Fashion Design is a STEM career! The fifth graders enjoyed the event and learned about a variety of professions at the same time!

