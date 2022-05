On this episode of OPEN BXRx Wednesday, Host Daren Jaime is first joined by the Freezer Category Merchant of FreshDirect, Gabriela Diaz who talks about the products and vendors FreshDirect is spotlighting for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Then he sits down with the Aquatics and Athletics Director at New Settlement, Corey Smith who speaks on the Blue Seals program where youth learn sportsmanship and endurance through practice and competitive swimming.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO