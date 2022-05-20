ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Milwaukee Tool begins construction of new Mississippi facility

Cover picture for the articlePower tool and accessories manufacturer Milwaukee Tool, Brookfield, Wis., has announced the start of construction...

Skilled to Work: Milwaukee Tool

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - People will soon be able to work with a company, once again expanding in Mississippi. Milwaukee Tool announced its expansion will bring jobs to more than a thousand people across the state of Mississippi. The power tool manufacturer is based out of Wisconsin. The new facility...
GRENADA, MS
