Milwaukee Tool begins construction of new Mississippi facility

Milwaukee is a city of champions, smarts, creativity, grit, and Midwest hospitality. But we also have lead pipes, potholes, reckless driving, and the list goes on. Many of you wonder when we are getting our piece of the pie? In our city, we know that safe and reliable infrastructure is a critical component to healthy communities and a strong economy. In 2018, Wisconsin’s infrastructure was in bad shape after years of being defunded and deprioritized. By failing to support our infrastructure, lives are at risk, and there is loss of economic opportunities, which impacts the overall health of our city. That’s why Gov. Evers has and continues to work to fulfill his promise to fix our roads, and ensuring Wisconsin’s infrastructure is built for the 21st century.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO