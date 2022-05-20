Camp to serve children exposed to domestic violence

Buy Now Denton County Friends of the Family building. Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Friends of the Family will host Camp Hope, a camping and mentoring opportunity for youth who have been exposed to domestic violence, from June 5 to 10.

The camp will serve 45 children and teens this summer. The goal, according to Friends of the Family, is to create a space for the campers to feel safe and acknowledged and to build their self-esteem and coping skills.

The camp offers rock climbing, ropes courses, swimming, art projects and friendship building with other children.

Friends of the Family is taking donations and sponsorships to help cover the costs of the children’s camping expenses. More information on sponsoring a child is available at the organization’s Camp HOPE webpage.