St. Paul's Michael Trotter sustained life-threatening injuries in a April 25 crash that killed two Southridge High School students A St. Paul man's recovery from a violent crash that took the lives of two high school students is continuing. Deputy Michael Trotter of the Washington County Sheriff's Office was severely injured when his marked patrol SUV was struck by a mid-sized car driven by a Southridge High School student near the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard just after midnight on April 25. Two of the five occupants of the car were killed in the crash. A...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO