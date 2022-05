NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season, including up to six major hurricanes and 14-21 named storms, it announced Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast comes with south Louisiana still reeling from the storms of the last two years. It predicts 6-10 hurricanes in total and three to six major storms, or those Category 3 and above.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO