Projecting Tom Brady's stats for the 2022 season

Last year, at 44 years old, in his 22nd NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Now, the GOAT heads into the 23rd year of his legendary career, his third campaign with the Bucs, and it might just be his last.

Brady is obviously still producing as well as any quarterback in the league right now, but can he put up big numbers again in 2022, as he chances his eighth Lombardi Trophy?

We asked the fans what kind of numbers Brady will put up for the Bucs this season, and they responded: