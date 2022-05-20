ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque’s Mac & Cheese Fest Made a Delicious Return!

By Steve Pulaski
Q107.5
Q107.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 marked the return of a delicious event that has gone by the wayside the last two years in lieu of the pandemic. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest came back with a roar last night with hundreds flooding the Grand River Conference Center in pursuit of some...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q107.5

June 4: Galena to host its First Food Truck Fight®

Over the past decade, we've seen the food cart go from simple offerings to evolving into hot dogs to taco carts to the all-out gourmet battle. Today, the typical food truck has everything from fancy ethnic and fusion cuisine to wood-fired pizza and rotisserie chicken to tricked-out cupcakes and ice cream and everything in-between.
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

It was a Gouda Time at Mac and Cheese Fest

It's not every day when you get to check an item off of your Bucket List, but that is what happened last night at the Mac and Cheese Fest held at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. Listen: Interview with Mac and Cheese Fest Organizer Tom Rauen. Foodie Dreams Do...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Asbury Eagles Club Hosting “Timmy Tough” Fundraiser

The Asbury Eagles Club will be hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser for a local nine-year-old boy on June 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. That boy is Timmy Francois, the son of Sarah and Jason Francois (Helling). Timmy, nicknamed "Timmy Tough," has been diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of cancer found in children. Simply put, it's a disease that makes children more susceptible to infections due to insufficient protection provided by B-Cells.
ASBURY, IA
Q107.5

Music on the Mountain at Sundown in Dubuque, Iowa

Music On The Mountain takes place this Saturday, May 28th from noon to 7:00 pm at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque. This is a family-friendly outdoor event featuring food, drinks, and live music. Bands featured include Nate Jenkins from 1pm to 3pm, Cody Earl from 3 to 5, and then Laura McDonald from 5 to 7.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Food & Drinks
Dubuque, IA
Lifestyle
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Q107.5

Artist Pursued Passion of Painting Galena’s Architectural Gems

Galena, Illinois is an eclectic small town overflowing with talented people with fascinating personal tales. Artist Carl Johnson certainly fits that mold as a Main Street mainstay since the early 1970s. Fate and luck have a funny way of revealing and guiding one's pathway in life, so it was for...
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Dubuque’s Got A Sharp New Date Night

Free night? Check. Group of friends or a date? Check. Ice-cold Beverages? Check. Closed-toed shoes? Check. Hey, wait. Where are we going with this? Axes? Check… Wait. Seriously though! If you haven’t heard of Dubuque’s coolest new experience; it's Bustin’ Axe on Central Avenue in Dubuque. Think darts, but with axes, and knives, and saws, and cards? Yup! You can do it all with several different packages to choose from; all offering you an hour of throwing and enjoyment starting at just $20 and ranging up to $30 for some black light axe throwing. That sounds wicked cool.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Sampling Local Beers on Craft Beer Week (Part Two)

It's now come time for part two of my special Craft Beer Week piece. Earlier this week, I tried three different local beers, two from Iowa, one from Wisconsin. Now, I've successfully finished off the custom six pack I purchase in honor of this glorious week. After trying a Mexican...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Macaroni And Cheese#Food Drink#Mac Cheese Fest Made#Flatted Fifth#University Of Dubuque#River Rock Kitchen#Festgoers Wash#Dimensional Brewing Co#Vesperman Farms
Q107.5

Two Major Chains and a Cell Phone Company Coming to Platteville

Platteville is set to welcome three new businesses: a major chain restaurant, a coffeeshop, and a cell-phone store in a continued boost to the town's commerce. Crews are set to break ground on two new buildings on Platteville's Progressive Parkway very soon. One building will house an Arby's. The other will be home to a Starbucks and a U.S. Cellular store.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Q107.5

PHOTOS: Cascade’s 8th Annual Wing Fest

One of my favorite foods and local events took over Riverview Park in Cascade this past weekend! The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce's 8th Annual Cascade Wing Fest was a blast in Cascade, Iowa. The afternoon of fun, friends, and community from 3 to 7pm; featured all of the things you could possibly want from a great wing festival. The main ingredient is of course killer chicken wings, along with cold beverages and great music.
CASCADE, IA
Q107.5

Help Clean Up Dubuque County This Weekend (May 28)

Trash is everywhere. It is tossed out of car windows and blows out of dumpsters. Ultimately, it finds its way into the environment and eventually into the water system, where it becomes a long-lasting and unsightly pollutant. Dubuque County Conservation is partnering with the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency (DMASWA) for a countywide watershed cleanup and is inviting the citizens of Dubuque County and surrounding areas to join in.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

PHOTOS: Beer Flights and Cheese at The Corner Taproom

It has finally warmed up some so my wife and I have once again started walking our usual path around Cascade. During the walk however, we decided to stop by the Corner Taproom to try out their Monday special; a charcuterie pairing to accompany a flight of their awesome beers.
CASCADE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Q107.5

Dubuque Jaycee Receives National Recognition for Community Contributions

In an increasingly hectic world, few things in life are as rewarding as serving one's community. It's especially true during the Covid Pandemic. Still, Lisa Kloft found the time and has been recognized nationally for making outstanding contributions through her work with the Dubuque Jaycees. Lisa Kloft received the National...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q Casino to Host Closing Ceremony for The Mid-America H.O.G Rally

The organizing committee of The Mid-America H.O.G Rally presents Hollywood Dubuque and rally host Hotel Julien Dubuque announced on this week that Q Casino will be the host location for the rally's Closing Ceremony along with the evenings' two complimentary concerts. Q Casino also serves as the Exclusive Sponsor of the Closing Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Hospice of Dubuque 2022 Tree of Life Memorial Service

The Hospice of Dubuque Tree of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 24th at 7:30p in Washington Park. This spring you’re invited to come together as a community and remember loved ones. At this special event, a personal story of healing and hope will be shared. The evening will also include reflection, music, and the lighting of the tree. Together, we will celebrate those who have touched our lives. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Joliet Event Center at 781 Locust Street. Rain or shine, bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating. Each light on the display will represent a person remembered or honored and all lights will remain illuminated through Memorial Day.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Cars and Coffee Returns to Dubuque

Cars & Coffee is coming back to the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Dubuque, Sunday May 15th from 9am to noon. Midwest Paint and Sound LLC invites you to come see the car show, and bring your own car to show off. This free to attend event helps raise money for the local Veterans Freedom Center with free will donations accepted. For those that come hungry; coffee, donuts, soda, and water will be available for sale. Cars & Coffee is a continual event held the 3rd Sunday of every month, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for details, and possible weather cancellations. This free family friendly event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, motorcycles, racecars, or street rods.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Spot the Critters During the Upper Bee Branch Aquatic Survey

In a recent media release from the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium; They, The Iowa DNR, and City of Dubuque are inviting the community to participate in an aquatic invert survey on the Upper Bee Branch. The event takes place this Saturday, May 14th, from 1 to 4pm. Community members looking to take part can park in the public lot located at 22nd and Prince Streets in Dubuque. The actual surveying will take place along the Upper Bee Branch from Garfield to 24th Street. This will be the first survey since the completion of the new railroad culverts and improved connectivity of the upper and lower portions of the creek.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Water Leak Survey Planned for Dubuque Iowa Now Thru June 3rd

Dubuque residents will see their neighborhood fire hydrants receiving a “check-up” over the next few weeks as a leak detection survey of Dubuque’s water distribution system is conducted. The City of Dubuque has contracted with Westrum Leak Detection Inc. of Stratford, Iowa, to perform the survey, which...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

PHOTOS: A Trip to Wildcat Den State Park

It’s time to do away with that cabin fever. Spring and summer is ripe for adventures; so this past weekend my family and I took a trip south to just outside of Muscatine to visit what is known as the one of the most photographed Iowa state parks. Trails wind through a variety of terrain, leading to geological formations along the trail’s sandstone bluffs. We visited the Pine Creek Grist Mill, the oldest working grist mill between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains, and the Melpine one-room school house for a glimpse into Iowa’s past. Whether you’re looking to explore history or enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors, Wildcat Den State Park is the ideal destination. See for yourself in the pictures below and then take a day trip to enjoy.
MUSCATINE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
566
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy