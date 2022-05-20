ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multiple agencies respond to vehicle fire on Highway 67 in Morgan County

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morgan County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies...

www.waaytv.com

Related
WAAY-TV

Danville woman identified as victim in fatal Morgan County crash

A Danville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Morgan County. Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67, was fatally injured when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving was struck and overturned by a 2017 Kia Soul about 4:45 p.m. on Brown Road near Iron Man Road, about five miles north of Danville.
DANVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

High-speed chase ends in arrest, damaged CPD vehicle

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police Department officers were called to Walmart North Tuesday at 8:29 a.m. regarding two people making fraudulent returns. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Walmart’s Asset Protection group members approached Ryan Gardner, 29, of Geraldine and Rebekah Harbin, 23, of Carbon Hill about the returns when the subjects fled.  “Gardner got into a white Charger that belonged to Harbin’s mother and left Harbin at the scene,” Clark said. “She started walking toward the Verizon shopping center on Highway 157 and was located and detained there by officers.” Clark said that Gardner drove to West Point at speeds of...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one woman died as a result of a car crash in the Danville/Neel area. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Iron Man Rd. and Brown Rd. According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Carolyn Dulaney, 66.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence Police investigating possible death in missing person case

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a death in Killen, Alabama. Detectives with the Florence Police Department responded to a large field off County Rd. 107 in the Center Star area. According to the Florence Police Department, the death investigation is related to a missing person...
KILLEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Sheriff’s Weekly Most Wanted – 5/24/22

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Decatur man caught in Scottsboro with stolen property, meth, marijuana

A traffic stop in the middle of the night led to an arrest on drug and stolen property charges for a Decatur man, according to Scottsboro Police. Scottsboro Police Sgt. Ryan Putman said officers pulled over a vehicle in the 19000 block of U.S. 72 around 12:44 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Jathan Hunter Harris, was found to be in possession of nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, Putman said.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAAY-TV

East Limestone coach on leave after 2nd arrest for DUI in 2 years

The head football coach at East Limestone High School has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence and improper lane usage. Limestone County Schools released a statement in which they called the situation "an unfortunate personnel issue" and confirmed Jeff Pugh is on leave.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 24, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 19 theft of property – 3rd degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $639 May 23 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hickory Ave. SW; bicycle; $200theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $41criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; damage to ’10 Ford F150; $100theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; TV’s; $546 Arrests May 23 Earley, Billy C; 37 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – improper muffler Imler, Cheyenne M; 22 public intoxication Hudson, James A; 27 FTA – insurance violation (2 counts)FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – fail to register vehicle (2 counts) McClendon, Randy J; 41 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Needham, Kenneth C; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Overton, Joseph R; 30 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAAY-TV

Federal investigation finds Athens lumber company ignored safety precautions before employee's death

A federal workplace safety investigation found an Athens lumber manufacturer failed to protect its employees, ultimately resulting in one employee's death. Cassandra Hill, 45, was killed at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation when she was run over by a forklift as she walked through the lumber shipping yard on Nov. 15, 2021, according to investigators and the Limestone County coroner.
ATHENS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cullman County woman dead after dog attack

A Cullman County woman is dead after being attacked by dogs early Sunday morning. 57-year-old Ronda Persall of Jones Chapel was killed in the attack. The dogs' owner told ABC 33/40 the dogs involved in the attack have been shot and killed. That information has not been confirmed by animal...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searching for 29-year-old

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office put out a tweet Monday afternoon announcing that it is currently searching for a man with multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office is searching for 29-year-old John Sanchez who has warrants for attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, trafficking stolen...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD: Man killed in domestic shooting, woman in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the Belview Heights neighborhood after a man was shot to death during a "domestic incident" Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said police responded to the 1300 block of 60th Street Ensley after 7 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Riverside mayor mourning family involved in triple murder-suicide

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Four people are dead including two teenage girls following a triple murder-suicide in the small town of Riverside on May 22. Riverside is a town of only around 2,000 people. The mayor says everyone knows everyone, and right now everyone is hurting. “This is...
RIVERSIDE, AL

