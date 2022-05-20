Multiple agencies respond to vehicle fire on Highway 67 in Morgan County

A Danville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Morgan County. Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67, was fatally injured when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving was struck and overturned by a 2017 Kia Soul about 4:45 p.m. on Brown Road near Iron Man Road, about five miles north of Danville.
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help in identifying a vehicle that they believe is connected to multiple thefts in Cullman. According to the sheriff’s office, the thefts occurred near the 291 exit. The pictures show a truck and...
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police Department officers were called to Walmart North Tuesday at 8:29 a.m. regarding two people making fraudulent returns.
CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Walmart’s Asset Protection group members approached Ryan Gardner, 29, of Geraldine and Rebekah Harbin, 23, of Carbon Hill about the returns when the subjects fled.
“Gardner got into a white Charger that belonged to Harbin’s mother and left Harbin at the scene,” Clark said. “She started walking toward the Verizon shopping center on Highway 157 and was located and detained there by officers.”
Clark said that Gardner drove to West Point at speeds of...
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a death in Killen, Alabama. Detectives with the Florence Police Department responded to a large field off County Rd. 107 in the Center Star area. According to the Florence Police Department, the death investigation is related to a missing person...
Investigators searched a large field in Center Star in hopes of locating a missing person Tuesday, Florence Police said. Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said Florence Police searched a field off Lauderdale County Road 107, but the person was not found. The investigation is ongoing. Billingsley did not provide additional details.
A north Alabama jury last week awarded a $25 million verdict to a man severely injured in 2019 after being struck by a vehicle. The Morgan County jury reached a unanimous verdict after a four-day trial in finding for Anthony Bearden Jr. Bearden suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple...
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
A traffic stop in the middle of the night led to an arrest on drug and stolen property charges for a Decatur man, according to Scottsboro Police. Scottsboro Police Sgt. Ryan Putman said officers pulled over a vehicle in the 19000 block of U.S. 72 around 12:44 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Jathan Hunter Harris, was found to be in possession of nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, Putman said.
A body was found Monday afternoon on the walking track of a western Jefferson County elementary school as students were being dismissed. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said some students pass by the track on their walk home, but a teacher escorting the students directed them to take an alternate route when the teacher noticed the body.
The head football coach at East Limestone High School has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for driving under the influence and improper lane usage. Limestone County Schools released a statement in which they called the situation "an unfortunate personnel issue" and confirmed Jeff Pugh is on leave.
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
May 19
theft of property – 3rd degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $639
May 23
theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hickory Ave. SW; bicycle; $200theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $41criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; damage to ’10 Ford F150; $100theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; TV’s; $546
Arrests
May 23
Earley, Billy C; 37
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – improper muffler
Imler, Cheyenne M; 22
public intoxication
Hudson, James A; 27
FTA – insurance violation (2 counts)FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – fail to register vehicle (2 counts)
McClendon, Randy J; 41
criminal trespass – 3rd degree
Needham, Kenneth C; 51
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Overton, Joseph R; 30
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
A federal workplace safety investigation found an Athens lumber manufacturer failed to protect its employees, ultimately resulting in one employee's death. Cassandra Hill, 45, was killed at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation when she was run over by a forklift as she walked through the lumber shipping yard on Nov. 15, 2021, according to investigators and the Limestone County coroner.
A Cullman County woman is dead after being attacked by dogs early Sunday morning. 57-year-old Ronda Persall of Jones Chapel was killed in the attack. The dogs' owner told ABC 33/40 the dogs involved in the attack have been shot and killed. That information has not been confirmed by animal...
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office put out a tweet Monday afternoon announcing that it is currently searching for a man with multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office is searching for 29-year-old John Sanchez who has warrants for attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, trafficking stolen...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the Belview Heights neighborhood after a man was shot to death during a "domestic incident" Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said police responded to the 1300 block of 60th Street Ensley after 7 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers...
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Four people are dead including two teenage girls following a triple murder-suicide in the small town of Riverside on May 22. Riverside is a town of only around 2,000 people. The mayor says everyone knows everyone, and right now everyone is hurting. “This is...
