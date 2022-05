MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 10, 2021, around 5:49 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of South 28th and Louberta Street. Officers located a female victim in her vehicle on the 1800 block of Laymen Drive, who had driven there after the shooting to escape from her attacker, […]

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO