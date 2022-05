May 25, 2022 – Dive into a good book (or many) this summer during the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” June 6 – August 13! Readers of all ages can register on the Beanstack app or website at gadml.beanstack.org by clicking on the “Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Challenge” to get started.

