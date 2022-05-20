ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

New Location for Three Key City Departments

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of the City's key departments recently relocated to their new location at 2300 W. Main St. The Health,...

advantagenews.com

Godfrey buildings deteriorating, who should pay the demo cost?

Two buildings along Godfrey Road need to be torn down, according to a couple of village officials. The two structures are on the former Halloran Auto Sales property, which was recently sold to a developer. The big picture includes the extension of Stamper Lane into the property to allow access to new retail establishments.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

COVID uptick in Madison County

Health officials are still asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise around Madison County. Whether you’ve not been vaccinated or are eligible for a second booster shot, the head of the Madison County Health Department says there is plenty of vaccine available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Body found near I-64 and South Grand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man’s body was found near I-64 and South Grand. The exact details of where or how the body was found are not clear at this time. The high-traffic area has a major highway, university campus, and is a hub for public transportation. Traffic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmix94.com

Marion County Sheriff alerting public to new scam

MARION COUNTY, IL — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a possible scam in the area. According to Lt. Anthony Decker, they spoke to the victim of a scam Tuesday who said he was weed eating at his residence when a beige Yukon pulled up with a male driver and a female passenger. The alleged suspect(s) offered to sell him some gold jewelry and they negotiated the price of $600. Then on Tuesday, the victim went to the jewelry store only to find out that the jewelry was fake.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Power outages, damages reported as storms sweep through St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Damage and power outages have been reported as storms sweep through the St. Louis area. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, News 4 heard reports of trees being down in St. Charles County and in the Metro East. Meteorologist Leah Hill was in Belleville surveying the damage and saw a large tree that had fallen in a home’s backyard off of Summit and was on a garage. The fire department was called to the scene because the tree was reportedly wrapped in powerlines.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A New Recreational Waterway Near St. Louis Opens This Weekend

If you're looking for a new water entertainment option in Missouri, you won't have to travel far as there's a new waterway opening north of St. Louis this weekend. The new area is Dardenne Creek Blueway and it's located in St. Charles County. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of the project which is now done with phase 1 of the vision for this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Local fun for free time in the Metro East

If you’re new to the area or a native to the region who wants to recap, there’s plenty of ways to have fun in the area without going across the Mississippi River. There’s nearly an endless stream of cafes and coffee shops nearby. In Edwardsville itself, there’s Sacred Grounds Cafe, and, just across the street from it, 222 Artisan Bakery. Closer to the main campus itself is Goshen Coffee Roasters. Alternatively, if you’re on the Alton campus, Maeva’s Coffee is a leisurely walk or a short drive away. All over the Metro East, you can visit one of the area’s fastest-growing small businesses, Germania Brewhaus, with new locations constantly popping up all over the region.
DRINKS
KFVS12

1 dead after crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 25. Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. An officer controlled traffic at the scene and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area until the investigation was over.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Distracted Driving Enforcement Results

EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced today it made (57) -traffic arrests during the Distracted Driving enforcement campaign. These offenses included citations and arrests for Speeding, Distracted Driving, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and (7)-Criminal Felony & Misdemeanor Offenses. “Distracted Driving Awareness...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
republicmonitor.com

Search continues for individual involved in attempted kidnapping

Local law enforcement continues to locate a person believed to be responsible for an attempting kidnapping May 21 in the city of Altenburg. The incident allegedly occurred in the 8500 block of Main Street and the initial report of the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. At 4:24 p.m., Perry...
ALTENBURG, MO

