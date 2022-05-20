ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biscoe, NC

Driver killed in chase, crash tried to choke Biscoe police officer

By Brett Knese, Bryan Mims, WRAL reporters
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Biscoe, N.C. — A speeding driver died in a police chase on Friday at around 11 p.m. along North Carolina Highway 24/27 near the Montgomery-Moore County line....

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Goldsboro man charged in deadly hit-and-run, victim still unidentified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)- The Goldsboro Police Department said one person has been charged following a deadly crash on U.S. 70. Police said just after 11 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to the area of U.S. 70 West near the William Street exit ramp after a person was reportedly struck by a car. When officers got there, they found unknown Black man at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene and that victim is still unidentified.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Motorious

Dodge Charger Vs Police Chase Ends In Fatalities

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers were chasing a Dodge Charger on May 9 when the suspect slammed into a pickup truck, killing both passengers inside. This is the exact sort of thing we hate hearing about, because it could happen to anyone at anytime with little to no warning. We know a lot of people will want to blame the authorities for the chase, others will want to blame Dodge for making a car which can go fast, but in the end the responsibility for all this rests with the driver who decided to put everyone at risk.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man facing charges after 1 killed, four injured in Catawba County crash

CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) – A driver is facing charges following a deadly crash in Catawba County that killed one person and injured four others, including a 7-year-old. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 23, on Oxford School Road at the intersection of River Bend Road.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Norwood, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Moore County, NC
Moore County, NC
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, NC
City
Biscoe, NC
WRAL News

NC man murdered in 1976 identified as US Army veteran

Moncure, N.C. — A man found murdered in 1976 in Chatham County was finally identified on Wednesday by forensic experts. Authorities said they discovered the man found in Moncure 46 years ago was an unmarried U.S. Army veteran named Jimmy Mack Brooks. He was 26 when he was killed, state forensic experts said.
MONCURE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Choke#Seatbelts#State Highway Patrol
WRAL News

Driver shot, killed and crashes car on North Carolina road

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets reported.
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Former Robeson County detention officer, inmate accused of smuggling cell phones into jail

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County detention officer and an inmate were charged after being accused of smuggling cell phones into the Robeson County Detention Center. Stacey Hunt, 33, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, providing a phone/electronic device to an inmate and felony dissemination of obscenity, according to […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Smithfield officer stabbed while responding to disturbance

Smithfield, N.C. — A Smithfield police officer was stabbed on Tuesday morning while responding to a call. Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a group home on the 300 block of South Seventh Street in reference to a disturbance. Police found someone with an apparent injury and tried to arrest another person. While trying to arrest a suspect, an officer got into the middle of the fight and was stabbed, according to police.
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

2 shot in downtown Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a man and woman were shot early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Branch and South East streets, which sits between Person Street and Garner Road. Police said the victims were transported to the hospital...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Chapel Hill police respond to two armed robberies

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two armed robberies were reported in Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The first armed robbery happened at 9:30 on Rosemary Street and Pritchard Avenue while the second occurred around 9:45 p.m. at Church Street and Clark Court. Police said in each robbery involved two people...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

There will be increased law enforcement presence in Rockingham County Schools in wake of Texas school shooting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad sheriff’s office announced an increased presence in their school district. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a message that said, in part, “in the wake of the horrified events at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday, law enforcement will have an increased presence in all of our local Schools […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Man Arrested For Breaking & Entering (Caught On Camera)

ASHEBORO N.C. – A man was arrested after being caught breaking and entering into a garage in Sophia and the homeowner got photos of the arrest. On May 21, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hillsdale Park Drive, in Sophia, after getting a call about a breaking and entering in progress. The caller told 911 a male subject, who arrived on a moped, was inside the garage.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Driver crashes into Raleigh home, flees area

Raleigh, N.C. — A car crashed into a home on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh early Tuesday morning, and the driver fled the scene. Raleigh police were able to obtain the car owner's information and are investigating. The crash occurred before 5:30 a.m., ripping the railing off the front...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
57K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy