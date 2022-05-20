Driver killed in chase, crash tried to choke Biscoe police officer

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers were chasing a Dodge Charger on May 9 when the suspect slammed into a pickup truck, killing both passengers inside. This is the exact sort of thing we hate hearing about, because it could happen to anyone at anytime with little to no warning. We know a lot of people will want to blame the authorities for the chase, others will want to blame Dodge for making a car which can go fast, but in the end the responsibility for all this rests with the driver who decided to put everyone at risk.

