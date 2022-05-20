Falen, Scott lead Bulldogs over Pleasant Grove, 4-0.

Marya Noel Lumsargis (Fuller) of Meadow Vista, CA. age 52 passed away Friday May 13th. Marya was born in Hart, MI. and moved to California in 1982. She worked with the State of CA for over the past 20 years. Marya was an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sibling and Friend. She loved life and always had a smile and a word of encouragement to share. She loved everything Disney but she was the true sparkle and magic. Most of all she Loved Jesus and shared his love with anyone that would listen. She will be greatly missed by many. Marya is survived by her husband Todd Lumsargis. Her four children Christopher Talbott, Joshua Talbott, Johnathon Talbott and Jeremiah Payne. 11 grandchildren. Brothers Jerry, Larry, Scott and Kenny Wallace, Sidney Fuller Jr. . Sisters Kim Vassar, Sandra Quirk, Deanna Seder, Christine (Fuller) DeVries, Mindy (Kohen) Maddick. Her Father Sidney Fuller of Florida. Many Nieces, Nephews Cousins and Dear Friends. Marya was preceded by her Mother Annette (Duncan) Kohen, Papa (dad) Samuel Kohen, Brothers Terry and Gary Wallace. She will be laid to rest beside her Mother in Washington State. Graveside service will be held at the Loomis, WA Cemetery Friday May 27th at 12:00 pm.

MEADOW VISTA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO