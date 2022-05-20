ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, CA

Falen, Scott lead Bulldogs over Pleasant Grove, 4-0.

By Matt Long
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one of the top pitchers in the area in Emma Falen, Folsom High’s softball team usually doesn’t have to score a bunch of runs. On Thursday in the second round of the Division I playoffs against Pleasant Grove, Folsom managed three runs in the first and one...

Vista upends Vanden, 3-1, to advance to softball section finals

After knocking on the door with some very talented teams, Vista del Lago’s softball team will play for a section championship for the first time on Saturday. The Eagles advanced to the championship game by upsetting top-seeded and previous undefeated Vanden, 3-1, on Tuesday. Vista, the tournament’s four seed, will play second-seeded Central Catholic for the Division III title on Saturday at a time and place yet to be announced.
VISTA, CA
Folsom drops heartbreaker to Lincoln, 2-0

So often the difference between winning and losing is a fine line. Folsom High’s softball team played a solid game against Lincoln on Tuesday, but simply couldn’t put any offense together against pitcher Peja Goold. And when they did get the barrel of the bat on a pitch, Lincoln center field Olivia Holtz was there to make a diving catch.
FOLSOM, CA
Short headed to state track and field championships

Folsom High junior Nathan Short had a decision to make before the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track and Field Championships even began. Short qualified for both the 1,600-meter run, as well as the 3,200-meter run. He knew he likely had the ability to qualify for the state championships in either race, but qualifying in both events would be difficult. So first he had to decide which even he was going to compete in.
FOLSOM, CA
Marya Noel Lumsargis 12/22/1969 - 5/13/2022

Marya Noel Lumsargis (Fuller) of Meadow Vista, CA. age 52 passed away Friday May 13th. Marya was born in Hart, MI. and moved to California in 1982. She worked with the State of CA for over the past 20 years. Marya was an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sibling and Friend. She loved life and always had a smile and a word of encouragement to share. She loved everything Disney but she was the true sparkle and magic. Most of all she Loved Jesus and shared his love with anyone that would listen. She will be greatly missed by many. Marya is survived by her husband Todd Lumsargis. Her four children Christopher Talbott, Joshua Talbott, Johnathon Talbott and Jeremiah Payne. 11 grandchildren. Brothers Jerry, Larry, Scott and Kenny Wallace, Sidney Fuller Jr. . Sisters Kim Vassar, Sandra Quirk, Deanna Seder, Christine (Fuller) DeVries, Mindy (Kohen) Maddick. Her Father Sidney Fuller of Florida. Many Nieces, Nephews Cousins and Dear Friends. Marya was preceded by her Mother Annette (Duncan) Kohen, Papa (dad) Samuel Kohen, Brothers Terry and Gary Wallace. She will be laid to rest beside her Mother in Washington State. Graveside service will be held at the Loomis, WA Cemetery Friday May 27th at 12:00 pm.
MEADOW VISTA, CA
Folsom, CA
Pleasant Grove, CA
Lincoln, CA
Pleasant Grove, CA
Hangtown Motocross one week away

No race is like it in California; the 53rd annual Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic is back at Prairie City State Recreation Park from June 2 to June 4, with the pros racing on Saturday. It‘s not just any motocross race but the oldest and one of the most...
CARSON CITY, NV
Rocklin hit-and-run suspect arrested Tuesday

After more than six weeks of investigating witnesses and evidence, Rocklin Police detectives arrested Sacramento resident Keyvan Madani on Tuesday for allegedly being the driver in a hit-and-run accident on April 8. The Rocklin Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team identified the involved vehicle and confirmed the alleged vehicle driver...
ROCKLIN, CA
Cycling through Placer County

For those cyclists looking to get out of town for a not-too-difficult ride in the country, the 25-mile out ’n’ back to Camp Far West Lake is ideal. Head north on McCourtney Road, and in about 13 miles, you will be at the bridge crossing the spillway. There...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Day Hiker: 3 paths, 3 destinations on Stagecoach Trail in Auburn State Recreation Area

The Stagecoach Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area is three trails in one. Park in the Confluence area near the kiosk. Keep in mind there is a $10 day-use fee. Behind the State Park kiosk, there is a trail that leads under the Foresthill Bridge. You will be headed upriver left. Not to be confused with the popular Clementine Trail on the other side of the North Fork of the American River.
AUBURN, CA
Fun at the Lincoln Hills plant sale

On Saturday, many Sun City Lincoln Hills residents enjoyed the Lincoln Hills Garden Group's fun annual plant sale. Marie Salers and Linda Bringle were co-chairs with many other volunteers keeping everything organized. At exactly 10:30 a.m., the big crowd was glad to start shopping. What fun it was to see...
LINCOLN, CA
Randal Hensel arrested for possession of obscene matter

Rocklin Police Department detectives arrested Randal Hensel on a charge of California Penal Code 311.11 (C) (1)-Possession of obscene materials with victims under 12 years old Tuesday at his Rocklin residence on Wedgewood Way. Hensel was booked into the Placer County Jail, according to Rocklin Detective Sgt. Eric Dollar on...
ROCKLIN, CA
Memorial Day ceremonies at area cemeteries open to public

Know and Go: What: Memorial Day ceremonies with the Lincoln Veterans of Foreign War Post 3010 and the James E. Fowler American Legion Post 264 When: Memorial Day, Monday Where/times: Sheridan Cemetery (Ranch House Road, Sheridan) at 9 a.m.; Manzanita Cemetery (Manzanita Road) at 10 a.m.; First Street Cemetery (1445 1st St.,Lincoln ) at 11 a.m.; and Santa Clara Memorial Park Cemetery (250 Santa Clara Way, Lincoln) at 12 p.m. Barbecue at Lincoln Fishery is from 1:30 to 4 p.m. To RSVP for the barbecue, email Dennis Reynolds at lincolnnvfw3010@gmail.com.
LINCOLN, CA
Fourk Kitchen opens Folsom location

A unique dining experience has come to Folsom. Fourk Kitchen has announced the opening of its newest location in the city. Reservations for the unique eatery at 1177 Riley St. in Folsom are currently being accepted at www.fourkkitchen.com. Fourk was created by executive chef, restaurateur and 24-year military veteran Paul...
FOLSOM, CA
Softball
Man arrested after pursuit, crash at Auburn City Hall

A man was arrested Monday morning, May 23, following a crash at Auburn City Hall. The Auburn Police Department reported the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit around 1:30 a.m. The driver reportedly reached speeds above 100 mph on Highway 49. According to APD Lt. Bryan...
AUBURN, CA
Second ceremony to honor Vietnam vets held in Auburn

A second ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans was held May 19 at the Woodside Village Mobile Home Park in Auburn. Veterans were presented with a 50th-anniversary commemorative pin, issued in 2012, with proclamations from former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. According to Schneider, 11 individuals attended the ceremony, four of whom were veterans.
AUBURN, CA
Placer Sheriff's Office receives $580K for body camera program

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $580,000 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant for body-worn cameras. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the funding was secured with the assistance of Congressman Doug LaMalfa through a community grants program of the 2022 fiscal year Appropriations Bill. Placer County Supervisors previously approved a three-year program for body-worn cameras on April 27, 2021.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

