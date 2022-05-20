Office of Marketing and Communications

United Way presents City of Savannah with Craig Harney Philanthropy Award

SAVANNAH (May 20) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) presented the City of Savannah with the Craig Harney Spirit of Philanthropy Advocacy Award, one of three awards that salute giving, advocating, and volunteering.

The award was accepted by Mayor Van R. Johnson, II on Tuesday, May 17, during the UWCE annual celebratory meeting. The UWCE pinned the City as one of its longstanding partnerships, running one of the top two campaigns every year. During the pandemic, the City stepped up in heroic ways to strengthen its partnership with UWCE to help Savannah communities.

This year’s annual meeting celebrated a record-breaking $13.1 million of total funds in and through UWCE to support the community in the fiscal year 2021-2022. This number, reported differently than in the past, fully reflects the work of the organization including the impact of COVID-19 response efforts and legacy giving.

The breakdown shows strong support received from the public and private sectors. Coordinated government programs include $3.1 million of Emergency Rental Assistance funds processed through UWCE in partnership with Chatham County. The funds were paid directly to property owners and utility companies, which helped to keep those severely impacted by the pandemic in their homes.