A group of four Jacksonville motorcyclists who had been at a bike meet in Palm Coast crashed on I-95 near the Old Kings Road overpass as they were riding home Tuesday evening. They were each on his or her own motorcycle. All four were ejected. Two of the four riders were killed, including a 22-year-old woman–a competitive bike racer–and a 29-year-old man. A 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO