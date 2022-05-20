ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying for artificial intelligence in medicine

By Ravi B. Parikh
 6 days ago

Over the past 7 years, regulatory agencies have approved hundreds of artificial intelligence (AI) devices for clinical use. In late 2020, payers began reimbursing clinicians and health systems for each use of select image-based AI devices. The experience with traditional medical devices has shown that per-use reimbursement may result in the...

Challenges in digital medicine applications in under-resourced settings

Digital medicine tools, including medical AI, have been advocated as potential game-changers to solve long-standing healthcare access and treatment inequality issues in low and middle income countries. For example, automated tools can fill gaps in trained healthcare workforce availability and even augment equipment capabilities. As these applications are increasingly becoming a reality, we connect here with researchers with experience in planning and deployment of these tools in under-resourced settings, to understand what the current bottlenecks are from a practical point of view. The experts involved are Walter H. Curioso (a digital health expert and biomedical informatics consultant, Universidad Continental, University of Washington), Daniel S.W. Ting (an expert in deep learning for medical imaging and digital innovation, Singapore Health Service, Duke-NUS Medical School), Bram van Ginneken (an expert in machine learning for medical image analysis, Radboud University) and Martin C. Were (an expert in digital health and medical informatics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center).
Advancing equity, one publication at a time

Gender equity has become an important priority for society, including medicine and other health professions. Despite several decades of progress toward gender parity in medical school matriculation, training, and practice, there is a persistent lack of gender equity at senior rank and leadership positions. Dissemination of new ideas, novel curricula,...
Transitioning from NRP to a combined PALS-NRP resuscitation model at a level IV NICU

Neonates admitted to a level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) frequently have complex medical conditions and require prolonged stays beyond 28 days of age. Given the acuity of medical problems and surgeries required, these neonates are at risk for cardiopulmonary events necessitating resuscitation. Two universally accepted programs address these issues-neonatal resuscitation program (NRP) which concentrates on delivery room resuscitation and pediatric advanced life support program (PALS) which focuses on a broader range of cardiopulmonary events [1, 2]. Over the past ten years, there have been several questions, discussions, and surveys evaluating the best form of resuscitation for neonates outside of the delivery room. In most NICUs, neonates receive NRP until they are discharged from the NICU [3]. In contrast, if a neonate is transferred to the PICU, they are likely to receive PALS, regardless of their age. Given the increasing population of older, chronic infants present in our level IV NICU, we sought to design and implement a new resuscitation guideline incorporating PALS and NRP for cardiopulmonary events at the University of Wisconsin and UWÂ Health Kids American Family Children's Hospital. Our study design did not address improvement in patient care or value of the intervention.
Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
EU food-system transition requires innovative policy analysis methods

Governing food-system transitions requires innovation in the study of impacts and futures. Current approaches to impact assessment require greater complexity in systems modelling and complementation with alternative mechanisms to overcome limitations in scoping, conceptual assumptions and methodologies. Global food systems are under pressure for reform owing to their detrimental impacts...
Maternal autoantibody profiles as biomarkers for ASD and ASD with co-occurring intellectual disability

Maternal autoantibody-related ASD (MAR ASD) is a subtype of autism in which pathogenic maternal autoantibodies (IgG) cross the placenta, access the developing brain, and cause neurodevelopmental alterations and behaviors associated with autism in the exposed offspring. We previously reported maternal IgG response to eight proteins (CRMP1, CRMP2, GDA LDHA, LDHB, NSE, STIP1, and YBOX) and that reactivity to nine specific combinations of these proteins (MAR ASD patterns) was predictive of ASD risk. The aim of the current study was to validate the previously identified MAR ASD patterns (CRMP1"‰+"‰GDA, CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2, NSE"‰+"‰STIP1, CRMP2"‰+"‰STIP1, LDHA"‰+"‰YBOX, LDHB"‰+"‰YBOX, GDA"‰+"‰YBOX, STIP1"‰+"‰YBOX, and CRMP1"‰+"‰STIP1) and their accuracy in predicting ASD risk in a prospective cohort employing maternal samples collected prior to parturition. We used prenatal plasma from mothers of autistic children with or without co-occurring intellectual disability (ASD"‰="‰540), intellectual disability without autism (ID"‰="‰184) and general population controls (GP"‰="‰420) collected by the Early Markers for Autism (EMA) study. We found reactivity to one or more of the nine previously identified MAR ASD patterns in 10% of the ASD group compared with 4% of the ID group and 1% of the GP controls (ASD vs GP: Odds Ratio (OR)"‰="‰7.81, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 3.32 to 22.43; ASD vs ID: OR"‰="‰2.77, 95% CI (1.19"“7.47)) demonstrating that the MAR ASD patterns are strongly associated with the ASD group and could be used to assess ASD risk prior to symptom onset. The pattern most strongly associated with ASD was CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2 and increased the odds for an ASD diagnosis 16-fold (3.32 to >999.99). In addition, we found that several of these specific MAR ASD patterns were strongly associated with ASD with intellectual disability (ASD"‰+"‰ID) and others associated with ASD without ID (ASD-no ID). Prenatal screening for these MAR patterns may lead to earlier identification of ASD and facilitate access to the appropriate early intervention services based on each child's needs.
Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
Curing SMA: Are we there yet?

Loss or deletion of survival motor neuron 1 gene (SMN1) is causative for a severe and devastating neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMN1 produces SMN, a ubiquitously expressed protein, that is essential for the development and survival of motor neurons. Major advances and developments in SMA therapeutics are shifting the natural history of the disease. With three relatively new available therapies, nusinersen (Spinraza), onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma), and risdiplam (Evrysdi), patients survive longer and have improved outcomes. However, patients and families continue to face many challenges associated with use of these therapies, including poor treatment response and a variability in the benefits to those that do respond, suggesting that the quest for the SMA cure is not over. In this review, we discuss the current therapies, their limitations, and highlight necessary gaps that need to be addressed to guarantee the best outcomes for SMA patients.
Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
Vitamin D supplements not effective for preventing Type 2 diabetes

While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them. A new Japanese trial found no significant difference among study participants who used a vitamin supplement and those who took a placebo. "Although treatment with eldecalcitol [an active...
Identification of gene signatures for COAD using feature selection and Bayesian network approaches

The combination of TCGA and GTEx databases will provide more comprehensive information for characterizing the human genome in health and disease, especially for underlying the cancer genetic alterations. Here we analyzed the gene expression profile of COAD in both tumor samples from TCGA and normal colon tissues from GTEx. Using the SNR-PPFS feature selection algorithms, we discovered a 38 gene signatures that performed well in distinguishing COAD tumors from normal samples. Bayesian network of the 38 genes revealed that DEGs with similar expression patterns or functions interacted more closely. We identified 14 up-DEGs that were significantly correlated with tumor stages. Cox regression analysis demonstrated that tumor stage, STMN4 and FAM135B dysregulation were independent prognostic factors for COAD survival outcomes. Overall, this study indicates that using feature selection approaches to select key gene signatures from high-dimensional datasets can be an effective way for studying cancer genomic characteristics.
Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
Development and verification of the nomogram for dilated cardiomyopathy gene diagnosis

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a primary myocardial disease of unclear mechanism and poor prevention. The purpose of this study is to explore the potential molecular mechanisms and targets of DCM via bioinformatics methods and try to diagnose and prevent disease progression early. We screened 333 genes differentially expressed between DCM and normal heart samples from GSE141910, and further used Weighted correlation network analysis to identify 197 DCM-related genes. By identifying the key modules in the protein"“protein interaction network and Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator regression analysis, seven hub DCM genes (CX3CR1, AGTR2, ADORA3, CXCL10, CXCL11, CXCL9, SAA1) were identified. Calculating the area under the receiver's operating curve revealed that these 7 genes have an excellent ability to diagnose and predict DCM. Based on this, we built a logistic regression model and drew a nomogram. The calibration curve showed that the actual incidence is basically the same as the predicted incidence; while the C-index values of the nomogram and the four external validation data sets are 0.95, 0.90, 0.96, and 0.737, respectively, showing excellent diagnostic and predictive ability; while the decision curve indicated the wide applicability of the nomogram is helpful for clinicians to make accurate decisions.
Deconstructing the functional neuroanatomy of the choroid plexus: an ontogenetic perspective for studying neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders

The choroid plexus (CP) is a delicate and highly vascularized structure in the brain comprised of a dense network of fenestrated capillary loops that help in the synthesis, secretion and circulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). This unique neuroanatomical structure is comprised of arachnoid villi stemming from frond-like surface projections-that protrude into the lumen of the four cerebral ventricles-providing a key source of nutrients to the brain parenchyma in addition to serving as a 'sink' for central nervous system metabolic waste. In fact, the functions of the CP are often described as being analogous to those of the liver and kidney. Beyond forming a barrier/interface between the blood and CSF compartments, the CP has been identified as a modulator of leukocyte trafficking, inflammation, cognition, circadian rhythm and the gut brain-axis. In recent years, advances in molecular biology techniques and neuroimaging along with the use of sophisticated animal models have played an integral role in shaping our understanding of how the CP"“CSF system changes in relation to the maturation of neural circuits during critical periods of brain development. In this article we provide an ontogenetic perspective of the CP and review the experimental evidence implicating this structure in the pathophysiology of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.
The burden of unrecognized Ebola virus infection

People with less-severe Ebola virus disease may go undiagnosed, but they can still suffer long-term sequelae; this highlights the public health value of testing close contacts to identify and adequately treat all infections. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Ebola virus infection can cause...
Multiomics reveals persistence of obesity-associated immune cell phenotypes in adipose tissue during weight loss and weight regain in mice

Within adipose tissue (AT), immune cells and parenchymal cells closely interact creating a complex microenvironment. In obesity, immune cell derived inflammation contributes to insulin resistance and glucose intolerance. Diet-induced weight loss improves glucose tolerance; however, weight regain further exacerbates the impairment in glucose homeostasis observed with obesity. To interrogate the immunometabolic adaptations that occur in AT during murine weight loss and weight regain, we utilized cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing (CITEseq) in male mice. Obesity-induced imprinting of AT immune cells persisted through weight-loss and progressively worsened with weight regain, ultimately leading to impaired recovery of type 2 regulatory cells, activation of antigen presenting cells, T cell exhaustion, and enhanced lipid handling in macrophages in weight cycled mice. This work provides critical groundwork for understanding the immunological causes of weight cycling-accelerated metabolic disease. For further discovery, we provide an open-access web portal of diet-induced AT immune cell imprinting: https://hastylab.shinyapps.io/MAIseq.
Depletion of skeletal muscle satellite cells attenuates pathology in muscular dystrophy

Skeletal muscle can repair and regenerate due to resident stem cells known as satellite cells. The muscular dystrophies are progressive muscle wasting diseases underscored by chronic muscle damage that is continually repaired by satellite cell-driven regeneration. Here we generate a genetic strategy to mediate satellite cell ablation in dystrophic mouse models to investigate how satellite cells impact disease trajectory. Unexpectedly, we observe that depletion of satellite cells reduces dystrophic disease features, with improved histopathology, enhanced sarcolemmal stability and augmented muscle performance. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that satellite cells initiate expression of the myogenic transcription factor MyoD, which then inducesÂ re-expression of fetal genes in the myofibers that destabilize the sarcolemma. Indeed, MyoD re-expression in wildtype adult skeletal muscle reduces membrane stability and promotes histopathology, while MyoD inhibition in a mouse model of muscular dystrophy improved membrane stability. Taken together these observations suggest that satellite cell activation and the fetal gene program is maladaptive in chronic dystrophic skeletal muscle.

