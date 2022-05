(Richland, WA) — In a letter to parents, Richland School District Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger says they are locking all front entrances to RSD’s elementary and middle schools. Visitors will be required to call in to enter. High schools will cut down on the number of unlocked exterior entrances. This, the letter says, is in addition to security measures the district has already implemented. The text of the letter follows:

