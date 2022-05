May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month and Jewish American Heritage Month! In addition to dedicating time in their classes to celebrating the history, contributions, and culture of Jewish Americans and the AAPI community, CSUS scholars also exhibited their art, Koi Fish at last weekend’s Somerville-Cambridge Asian Festival. The piece below was created by Theia Lund, Quinn Soper, Ilya Gray-Pai, Clio Flackett, Josephine Nichols, and Zetta Coyle Rasovic.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO