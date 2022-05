FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts Steamship Authority had to close its Oak Bluffs terminal on Martha's Vineyard on Tuesday due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19. "We did have a couple of employees that had called in today (and said) that they weren't available due to COVID," said Robert Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority. "So from a safety standpoint, we felt it was better to close the terminal."

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO