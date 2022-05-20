ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Shirley Lea Conley, 86, Orange

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Lea Conley, 86, of Orange, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2022, at Highland Meadows Health and Rehab. in Rockwall, Texas. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at The Cemetery in Mauriceville. Officiating. will be Ben Wineinger....

Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift, 94, Orange

Mary Elaine Rumsey Swift, 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away on May 21, 2022, at her daughter's home in Coldspring, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Jon Brinley. Born in Orange, Texas,...
ORANGE, TX
Harley Nicole Laughlin, 32, Orange

Harley Nicole Laughlin, 32, of Orange, passed away on May 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Harley...
ORANGE, TX
Gene Landry, 79, Deweyville

Gene Landry, 79, of Deweyville, passed away on May 21, 2022 at his home. Gene was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, on December 26, 1942, he was the son of Steven J. and Sadie Budd Landry. True to his birth-state, he was a huge New Orleans Saints fan. Gene never met a stranger and was known for his witty comebacks that would fill the room with laughter. He was a busy body until the end, and had earned the title “Mayor of the Lake”. He also loved to cook and host crawfish boils. Gene even made his own wine that was quite good and hardly ever turned down. He would often stop by the V.F.W. and enjoyed singing karaoke and dancing; he was truly the life of the party. Gene was a deer hunter, avid fishermen, and captain of the lake. He found joy in taking his family on tours of the lake in his pontoon boat. He cherished watching each sunrise and sunset over the lake with his wife, Barbara. One of his favorite pass times was being with his grandson Michael and playing chess. He enjoyed traveling the world and always had his camera to capture the memories. Gene loved to help others any way he could and found joy in spreading his knowledge of the World with others. He loved his family more than anything, and was known as Pawpaw to his grandchildren, Michael and Katelyn, who were his world.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
WOS Graduation for Friday

WOS High School Graduation is Friday, May 27 at 6:00PM at Dan R Hooks Stadium, Leroy Breedlove Field located at 1500 Newton St in West Orange.
WEST ORANGE, TX
Local additions shape summer, fall lineup

Big additions to the concert schedule will surely have fans excited as events featuring Cody Johnson, Gary Allan, Jamey Johnson and more are on tap for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, along with the other events across the region listed below. May 27 Cole Swindell, Coushatta Casino Resort, Kinder, La.
TEXAS STATE
County, OF chase $6B gas plants

Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a Reinvestment Zone south of Rose City that could lead to a $6 billion investment by Enterprise Products Co. The county's action on the 1,800-acre property on the Orange County side of the Neches River should help convince the Barbers Hill company to build two projects on the site: a $5.25-billion ethane cracker and a $975-million export terminal able to process fully refrigerated ethane onto ships.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Fire Chief search riles Council member

The first round of interviews for hiring a new Orange Fire Chief are over and City Manager Mike Kunst said Tuesday he’s doing “due diligence” before recommending his choice at a future City Council meeting. But Council member David Bailey has spent time in two of the...
ORANGE, TX
West Orange names Employees of the Year

The 2021-2022 WOCCISD District "Employees of the Year" have been announced. They are left to right: Mariella Martinez, Auxiliary Staff Member of the Year, Jakesha Wright, Paraprofessional of the Year, Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris, Rhoda Poe, Teacher of the Year.
WEST ORANGE, TX
OFHS student becomes Microsoft Office Expert

Kaitlyn Jenkins, Orangefield High School sophomore, has passed 6 Microsoft Office Specialist exams to become a Microsoft Office Expert. She began her certification quest her freshman year by passing the Word Associate exam as a member of Mrs. Bellard's Business Information 1 class. This year, as a member of the BIM 2 class, Kaitlyn has taken and passed five additional exams: Excel Associate and Expert, Word Expert, PowerPoint Associate, and finally the Access Expert.
ORANGEFIELD, TX

