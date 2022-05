Robert Michael Hanna Sr., 73, of Taylorville, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, Ill. He was born on December 10, 1948, in Moline, Ill. the son of Robert Marion Hanna and Dorothy (Stumpf) Wyles. Robert married Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Booker on April 30, 1976, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville. Robert worked at Lehn & Fink Products Group for 25 years where he met many good friends including Jack Barrick and son John who became his second family. Together they lived out their passion for sprint car racing on the dirt tracks. Robert also enjoyed fishing, hunting, guns, tinkering in his shop or working on his prize possession, his 1936 Ford Pickup.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO