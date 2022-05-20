May 20, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Jones Chapel woman died Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. after being attacked by two dogs according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Ronda Persall, 57, of Jones Chapel was declared deceased from a dog attack by Kilpatrick when he arrived at the scene. Kilpatrick said the dog attack occurred outside of her home by two local dogs known to her, but she was pronounced deceased at a different location from the initial attack. “With heavy hearts, the Cullman County Commission and Animal Control staff must report that a Cullman County citizen, Ronda Persall, lost her life in an unfortunate attack by multiple dogs on the dog owner’s property,” a release from the Cullman County Commission said. “The dogs involved in the incident are confined and being tested during this ongoing investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.” A current update on the state of the two dogs involved was not available. This article will be updated. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

