Union Academy receives 2021-22 Jack C. Gaster, Jr. Excellence in Athletics Award

MONROE – Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts and Sun Valley Middle School have joined more than 600 schools around the world as Leader in Me Lighthouse Schools. Leader in Me empowers students with leadership and life skills. It is based on a theory of change known as the See-Do-Get Cycle. When you change the way you see things, it influences what you do and the results you get.

MONROE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO