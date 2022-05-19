ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Union Academy receives 2021-22 Jack C. Gaster, Jr. Excellence in Athletics Award

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE – Union Academy was awarded...

Indian Trail woman graduates, earns awards from nursing school

HAMLET – Richmond Community College held its 45th annual Associate Degree Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 11 with 35 nursing graduates being recognized for completing the program. Among those graduates was Grace Jodeit of Indian Trail. Jodeit also received two awards: the Dora Hildreth Sellers Memorial Award, which is...
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Benton Heights Elementary, Sun Valley Middle earn Leader in Me Lighthouse status

MONROE – Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts and Sun Valley Middle School have joined more than 600 schools around the world as Leader in Me Lighthouse Schools. Leader in Me empowers students with leadership and life skills. It is based on a theory of change known as the See-Do-Get Cycle. When you change the way you see things, it influences what you do and the results you get.
MONROE, NC
Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union is under new leadership

CHARLOTTE – Eric Gelly has taken over as president and CEO of Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union. He replaces the retiring Bob Bruns. Gelly joined Charlotte Metro just over two years ago as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Charlotte Metro, Gelly held leadership roles...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery opens “Hair!” exhibition

CHARLOTTE – The Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery opened an art exhibition, “Hair! - A Celebration,” May 7 featuring the works of more than 25 artists based on the theme of human hair. The collection consists of various mediums, ranging from black and white photography to colorful...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lowe's Foundation gives $500,000 gift to Charlotte Rescue Mission's capital campaign

CHARLOTTE – The Lowe’s Foundation has donated $500,000 to Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Miracle at Cedar Street, a capital campaign to raise money for a new men’s campus. Lowe’s donation will also fund a new learning center that will empower workforce development. Graduating residents will be connected to employers, some of which are contractors on the capital campaign project. The Lowe’s Learning Center in the new facility will also provide workforce development opportunities to future residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Townhomes approved near Stonecrest Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will allow Hopper Communities to develop 52 townhomes on 6.5 acres at Endhaven and Elm lanes. Hopper Communities needed to secure a rezoning for the property, which was zoned for single-family residential. The city projects the project will generate 355 vehicle trips per...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Site near Park Road Shopping Center may yield 252 housing units

CHARLOTTE – Ascent Real Estate Capital is seeking the rezoning to build up to 252 multifamily units within a 95-foot structure in the Montford Park area with up to 3,500-square foot of ground-floor retail and office space. The site was previously rezoned for 150 multi-family units in a building...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Interstate 277 lane, ramp closures continue tonight

CHARLOTTE – Starting tonight, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp and lane closures this week. The following ramps will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Saturday morning:. •...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Monroe man arrested on charges of death by distribution

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man after identifying him as the source of fentanyl that led to the overdose death of 26-year-old Javier Sanchez-Ramirez in March. Detectives searched 32-year-old Trenton Latres Butler’s home last week, finding more than 800 pressed pills containing fentanyl...
MONROE, NC

