Redmond, OR

Traeger Fined for Air Quality Violation

By Heather Roberts
kbnd.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDMOND, OR -- Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has fined Redmond-based Traeger...

kbnd.com

Comments / 2

opb.org

Federal investigation slows solar projects in Oregon

After several years of work, Ryan Sheehy’s company was ready to put money down this spring on the nearly 9,600 solar panels it needs for a community solar project in Ontario, Oregon. The Verde Light Power Project is a new type of solar development in Oregon that will allow...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

New Numbers Show Oregon Homes at Their Least Affordable in 15 Years

The outlook for prospective Oregon homebuyers is worse now than at any time since 2007, according to a new report by the Oregon Employment Department. Why? Damon Runberg, a regional OED economist, gives three reasons in the report he released May 19. First, houses are in very short supply, a shortage that has worsened through the pandemic. In Portland, for instance, the inventory of homes for sale is one-third of what it was in April 2020. The lack of supply, Runberg notes, means higher prices.
PORTLAND, OR
ijpr.org

PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
OREGON STATE
singletracks.com

Bikes vs. Bovines: Trail Planning in Rural Oregon Meets Opposition

About 35 miles from the mountain bike mecca of Bend, Oregon lies Prineville, population 10,429 (2020). Surrounded by Ochoco National Forest (ONF), it is a small town in a rural county in the west that—like so many others—is experiencing change. When the group Ochoco Trails proposed a broad suite of ideas for new trails, improvements to existing trails, horse camps, staging areas and the like over a diverse landscape within the ONF in 2018, they and their many partner organizations had good reason to be encouraged. There was horse stuff for the horse people, bike stuff for the bike people, all with a relatively light footprint on the land and wildlife habitat. What’s not to love?
BEND, OR
