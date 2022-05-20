Breaking: House fire in Dennis

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured in an accident on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 11 AM not far from the Beech Forest Picnic Area. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not […] The post Bicyclist injured in accident on bike trail in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters doused a brush fire in the far east end of town sometime before 9 PM Tuesday. The fire was reported in the area of Dewey Avenue and Garfield Street close to a condo complex. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The post Provincetown firefighters douse brush fire in far east end appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM – On Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 AM, Officers and a Detective from the Eastham Police Department, and Law Enforcement Rangers from the National Park Service responded to the area of Fort Hill for a report of bones found near the shoreline of the marsh. It was not immediately apparent as to […] The post Bones found in Fort Hill area of Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS – As the summer approaches and temperatures rise, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding residents to be smart when plugging in their air conditioners and other appliances. AC units should be plugged directly into wall outlets, according to state fire officials, as opposed to power strips or… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – An alleged wrong-way driver reportedly caused a crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable sometime after 12:30 PM Wednesday. The vehicle was reported traveling west in the eastbound lanes when the crash happened between Exit 63 and the weigh station. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. Sandwich and Mass State Police […] The post Wrong way driver triggers crash on Route 6 eastbound near the weigh station appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH – Main Street in Sandwich is set to undergo more work starting on Tuesday, May 31. Top course paving will be carried out by work crews at two spots: Main Street’s intersection with Route 6A as well as its intersection with River Street. This comes following work along Main Street that occurred in April…. .
FALMOUTH – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the Steamship Authority says that it is geared up for a similarly busy travel season. Authority general manager Robert Davis says reservations show they are off to a hot start. “Earlier this year back in January, we… .
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:50 PM, Yarmouth Police Officers Mabe and Buttrick conducted a motor vehicle stop on Station Avenue in South Yarmouth. The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Escape, was being operated by a male identified as Larry Woolfolk from Hyannis. During the stop Officers located a quantity of narcotics […] The post Motor vehicle stop leads to seizure of fentanyl and suboxone appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing woman. Christina Dimaggio went missing on Monday at approximately 11:00 AM. She was last seen leaving a Gifford Street residence on foot wearing sweat pants and a t-shirt or sweat shirt. Christina is described as a white female, 4’11 inches tall and weighing 100… .
PROVINCETOWN – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will be opening the doors of their new Shark Center in Provincetown to the public on Thursday, May 26. Located along MacMillan Wharf, the new 3,100 square foot center boasts interactive exhibits, a look into local marine research, and more. Plans to build the new center… .
NANTUCKET – An urgent access clinic has been opened by Nantucket Cottage Hospital. The new clinic along Prospect Street will offer medical care for conditions that are not considered life-threatening, such as fevers, coughs, colds, as well as ear and eye infections. The site will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30… .
DENNIS – Dennis Police have announced a Junior Police Academy. It is scheduled to run from July 25th to August 5th 2022, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Dennis Police Department, 90 Bob Crowell Road South Dennis, MA 02660. The Dennis Police Department is accepting applications for students ages 12 to […] The post Dennis Police to host Junior Police Academy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Tuesday, Troy Thatcher was stopped while operating a 2017 Grey Ford Escape. Thatcher was known to the officer and has several outstanding warrants. Thatcher initially stopped the motor vehicle then fled on Route 132 in Hyannis. Thatcher was charged with Failing to stop for police, Operating negligently to […] The post Yarmouth Police seek man with multiple outstanding warrants who fled traffic stop appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE – Lawmakers in the State House of Representatives have supported legislation that would earmark funding for local projects in Sandwich and Barnstable. The bill is a 5$ billion pack for statewide infrastructure projects. State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos was among… .
HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be providing grants to cultural organizations as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Money was provided to the AFCC through the National Endowment for the Arts last year. Now, $139,000 will be given to local artistic causes. The money can be used by cultural… .
