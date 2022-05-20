Kinky Boots Auditions at Rivertown Theaters

We've got storms in the forecast for a majority of this work and school week, and could also pose a threat for flooding. Yesterday, a cluster of storms over the Gulf of Mexico prompted the National Hurricane Center to identify the circulation as a potential tropical disturbance that needed to be monitored. This blew up some storms over the Mississippi Gulf Coast and into Alabama and Florida and now sits over the Mid Range Appalachians. Today, a similar situation has developed where a spin just south of Lower Lafourche, Jefferson, and Plaquemines Parishes is likely to develop more storms north of it into much of the South Shore. I don't think the NHC will identify it as any tropical threat, but this does give a possible risk for flooding over the defined area that's under a Level 2 (slight) risk for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO