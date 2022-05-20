ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kinky Boots Auditions at Rivertown Theaters

By Kelly Massicot
myneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Rivertown Theaters is casting the regional premiere of KINKY BOOTS with Director/Choreographer Donald Jones Jr. on Saturday, June 4. 9:00 a.m. – Dancer/Mover call for all principal and ensemble members in the show. 10:00 a.m. –...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

myneworleans.com

Summer Sip & Dip Pool Events at Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Windsor Court has planned for fun events this summer at the 65-foot saltwater pool and Waterman Poolside bar. The Sip & Dip Events will feature a beverage partner offering specialty spirits, while the Waterman Poolside Bar will have delicious bites to enjoy. · Sip...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

ZOObilation Member-Only Event at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Audubon Members will get the red-carpet treatment at ZOObiliation, the exclusive Membership appreciation event set for Thursday, June 9, on the picturesque grounds of Audubon Zoo. ZOObilation is an afternoon of family fun, and it’s FREE and open only for Audubon Nature Institute Members!...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinky Boots#Pop Rock#Rivertown Theaters#Dancer Mover#The Performing Arts
verylocal.com

A grab-and-go food guide to the MSY New Orleans terminal

The food and drink options at the New Orleans airport got a serious upgrade with the opening of the new $1 billion, 35-gate terminal in November 2019. The mix includes several full-service dining options that encourage you to pull up a seat and take time to peruse menus from local names like Mondo, Emeril’s Table and Leah’s Kitchen, a concept named after and inspired by legendary chef Leah Chase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Dat Chat: Senior grad pictures

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Peyton, Tamica, and Brooke showed off their senior pics from when they graduated from high school. Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

WATCH: Bees leave everyone buzzing at airport in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Now this might be an un-bee-lievable if it were not a true story. These almost stowaways made quite a scene at New Orleans Airport on Sunday, May 22. Craig Forsythe runs Bee Guyz, LLC and around 3:15 p.m., the local man received an emergency call from Delta Airlines. Within fifteen […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Southern University mourns loss of football star Calvin Magee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University is mourning the loss of one of its former football stars, Calvin Magee. On Monday, the university used social media to publicly express its condolences to Magee’s family. A New Orleans native, Magee was an All-American tight end at Southern and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
travelnoire.com

The Most Expensive Restaurants In New Orleans

Whether you prefer cajun or creole cuisine mixed with some southern fusion, New Orleans has the eats to die for. Here are some of the most expensive restaurants to go to in the NOLA. Restaurant R’Evolution is one of the most expensive restaurants in New Orleans. A concept developed by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Viewpoint: It’s time to put that mask on again

Those readers who know me personally understand that I am very involved in the Greek Festival, which is returning Memorial Day weekend after a two-year hiatus. During a visit to the Greek church earlier this week, the festival’s long-time operations director, who comes in from Texas, said, “I see you are wearing a mask again,” to which I replied: “I never stopped wearing a mask.”
WWL

Man shot defending his home, wife in Gentilly Terrace

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a possible break-in, that ended with a local artist being shot several times. Joe Cooper is a bear of a man, well known for his creative tie-dye designs. Monday around 3:00 p.m., somebody shot him in the doorway of his home...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Longtime New Orleans boxing promoter Les Bonano dies

NEW ORLEANS — Famed New Orleans boxing promoter Les Bonano died Saturday night, according to reports. Bonano began working with the NOPD in 1965. In 1974, while working at the Orleans Parish Prison, Bonano started an athletic program which focused on a variety of sports including boxing. Over the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATC News

Louisiana toddler drowns in Biloxi

A toddler from Louisiana drowned Sunday at a Biloxi resort, our media partners at The Advocate report. The two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the newspaper reports.
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

A stormy week in sight for much of South Louisiana

We've got storms in the forecast for a majority of this work and school week, and could also pose a threat for flooding. Yesterday, a cluster of storms over the Gulf of Mexico prompted the National Hurricane Center to identify the circulation as a potential tropical disturbance that needed to be monitored. This blew up some storms over the Mississippi Gulf Coast and into Alabama and Florida and now sits over the Mid Range Appalachians. Today, a similar situation has developed where a spin just south of Lower Lafourche, Jefferson, and Plaquemines Parishes is likely to develop more storms north of it into much of the South Shore. I don't think the NHC will identify it as any tropical threat, but this does give a possible risk for flooding over the defined area that's under a Level 2 (slight) risk for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).
LOUISIANA STATE

