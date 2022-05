HOUSTON – School districts across the Houston area are responding after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. The shooting, which occurred at Robb Elementary School, was one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

