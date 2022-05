Port St. Lucie - Wednesday May 25, 2022: The city of Port St. Lucie has nearly completed installing new speed limit signs throughout all of its neighborhoods. The neighborhood speed limit has been reduced to 25 MPH from 30 MPH. The job of installing 1,130 new signs that display the reduced limit is nearly halfway done. The work is scheduled to be completed by September. The City’s lower speed limits are in line with national trends toward lower urban speed limits to support safety.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO