Michigan State

CertifiedID

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 4 days ago

The West Michigan company CertifID is a digital identity to prevent wire fraud. Co Founder Thomas...

www.wgvunews.org

wgvunews.org

West Michigan Partnership for Children

Foster kids need the community's help. We discuss West Michigan Partnership for Children's Foster Awareness Month Programs, Nakia Kyler, Chief Engagement and Equity Officer with comments. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday....
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

My Insurance Lady

Ada Businesses are thriving, our discussion with My Insurance Lady's Owner Denise Gage, sharing tips for getting started, exceeding in the field and giving back to the community. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday...
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
wgvunews.org

Greenridge Realty

Experts are predicting a bit of a cool down heading to the West Michigan Housing Market. We talk to President of Greenridge Realty Adam Paarlberg about the forecast heading into summertime. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

MI American Recipe

What makes a recipe great, and how do location and culture play a role in shaping robust flavors? This week, as part of WGVU’s ‘MI (my) American Recipe’ program, we continue our 6-part radio series profiling local chefs who are shaking up the West Michigan culinary scene with multicultural, health-conscious cuisine. Today, we welcome Odessa Yonkers of Southeast Market. ‘MI American Recipe’ is made possible through a partnership with the Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine program and a grant from PBS around their upcoming series, ‘The Great American Recipe’ airing June 24 to August 12.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

DeVos family endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

A Michigan G-O-P gubernatorial candidate received a major endorsement today. In a radio appearance on Detroit station WJR businessman Dick DeVos said he and his politically powerful family are supporting candidate Tudor Dixon. DeVos said his family appreciates Dixon’s willingness to, in his words, "step out and lead.”. He...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Gov. Whitmer announces increase in SNAP benefits as food costs soar

With the rising cost of food, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced an increase in SNAP benefits. According to a press release, Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in May to help lower the cost of groceries.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Jump 19 Cents Compared To Last Week

The Michigan state average declined slightly after reaching a new record high. AAA says Michigan gas prices have jumped 19 cents compared to last week… however, the Michigan state average declined slightly after reaching a new record high. Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly, after setting a new record...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Pathways to Policing Act would address national police shortage

The bipartisan Pathways to Policing Act would dedicate an additional $50 million toward the Department of Justice’s “Pathway to Policing” programs. It’s money state and local departments could use for police recruitment efforts and building more diversified police forces across the country. Republican U.S. Representative Peter...
MINNESOTA STATE

