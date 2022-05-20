ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out new Chicago song “If This Is Goodbye”

Cover picture for the articleAs they gear up for a joint summer tour with Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, Chicago has released its first new song in over eight years, a bouncy pop gem titled "If This Is Goodbye." The track is available now as a digital download...

