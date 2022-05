TROY, NY – In the wake of two mass shooting events in Buffalo, New York where 10 Black New Yorkers lost their lives, and Uvalde, Texas in which 19 children and 2 adults were killed, Mayor Patrick Madden today called on the United States Congress to pass federal legislation aimed at instituting common-sense gun reforms, including a requirement for background checks for all gun sales, waiting periods for gun purchases, and limit the ability of individuals to purchase assault rifles and other weapons of war.

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO