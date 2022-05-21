ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Evacuations Lifted For Golden Fire In Tahoe National Forest Near Camptonville; Containment At 50%

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Golden Fire burning in Yuba County:

9:20 p.m.

All evacuation orders have been lifted for the wildfire, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The forest service updated the acreage burned to 20 due to a more accurate mapping of the fire. Containment has been bumped up to 50%. Crews will be working through the night and into Saturday to gain more control over the fire.

Moonshine road has reopened, however, the stretch of Highway 49 from Ridge Road and Marysville Road remains closed.

3:57 p.m.

Highway 49 will remain closed from Ridge Road and Marysville Road overnight and into late Saturday as crews continue firefighting operations, Caltrans said. The fire is still only 20% contained.

2:23 p.m.

Authorities say the Golden Fire has now grown to 25 acres but is 20 percent contained as of early Friday afternoon.

Crews are continuing to work on containment lines for the fire.

An evacuation center has been established at the Alcouffe Community Center in Oregon House and Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.

1:20 p.m.

Caltrans says Highway 49 remains closed from Moonshine Road at the Yuba/Nevada County line to Marysville Road due to the fire.

12:44 p.m.

Firefighters are reporting that they have stopped the forward progress of the Golden Fire.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit is helping in the incident, which is burning in the Tahoe National Forest.

The fire has grown to 25 acres, but Cal Fire says forward progress is now stopped.

10:36 a.m.

An evacuation order is now in effect for one area near the wildfire, which has also now grown to 10-15 acres.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services says anyone residing in Zone YUB-E012-A should immediately evacuate.

People in Zone YUB-E097 are also being urged to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Camptonville Union Elementary School says, while the evacuation zone is south of them, they have decided to evacuate students as a precaution. Officials say the decision to evacuate was also made so that families have time to pick up students before more road closures happen.

9:11 a.m.

Crews are battling a wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest in Yuba County as gusty winds hit the region on Friday.

The wildfire is burning near the Golden Chain Highway and Highway 49, just south of Camptonville.

Firefighters say the incident started as a structure fire that spread into nearby vegetation. An estimated 5 acres have burned so far, according to the US Forest Service.

Due to the smoke causing some problems, Highway 49 has been closed from Marysville Road to Ridge Road.

No evacuations have been ordered at this point, Yuba County officials say.

People are being urged to stay out of the area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Northern California through most of Friday.

