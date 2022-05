Imagine going to a bar that only serves patrons over the age of 25? Well, that's exactly what a bar in San Antonio has done!. Bentley's on Broadway in San Antonio, will no longer serve patrons under the age of 25. However, Bentley's isn't the first bar to do this. A new bar named Horizons & More in Northeast San Antonio recently opened up in March but their admissions policy is 30 and over.

