Frustration builds over lengthy delay in revamping Mexico’s science law

By Emiliano Rodríguez Mega, View author publications, Google Scholar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexican researchers fear that a polarizing bill could ruin the chances of overhauling the nation’s science system. You have full access to this article via your institution. It has been almost a year and a half since Mexico’s Congress missed its deadline to approve a bill that would drastically overhaul how...

