Boodles will continue to sponsor the Cheltenham Gold Cup for a further two years, with the jeweller now set to have its name attached to the race in both 2023 and 2024. The company struck gold in 2022 when first sponsoring the race as Rachael Blackmore created history aboard A Plus Tard, becoming the first female jockey to win the event, with the race also broadcast live in the USA for the first time.

