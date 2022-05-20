ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The influence of sea ice on the detection of bowhead whale calls

By Joshua M. Jones
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowhead whales (Balaena mysticetus) face threats from diminishing sea ice and increasing anthropogenic activities in the Arctic. Passive acoustic monitoring is the most effective means for monitoring their distribution and population trends, based on the detection of their calls. Passive acoustic monitoring, however, is influenced by the sound propagation environment and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Different DNA methylome, transcriptome and histological features in uterine fibroids with and without MED12 mutations

Somatic mutations in Mediator complex subunit 12 (MED12m) have been reported as a biomarker of uterine fibroids (UFs). However, the role of MED12m is still unclear in the pathogenesis of UFs. Therefore, we investigated the differences in DNA methylome, transcriptome, and histological features between MED12m-positive and -negative UFs. DNA methylomes and transcriptomes were obtained from MED12m-positive and -negative UFs and myometrium, and hierarchically clustered. Differentially expressed genes in comparison with the myometrium and co-expressed genes detected by weighted gene co-expression network analysis were subjected to gene ontology enrichment analyses. The amounts of collagen fibers and the number of blood vessels and smooth muscle cells were histologically evaluated. Hierarchical clustering based on DNA methylation clearly separated the myometrium, MED12m-positive, and MED12m-negative UFs. MED12m-positive UFs had the increased activities of extracellular matrix formation, whereas MED12m-negative UFs had the increased angiogenic activities and smooth muscle cell proliferation. The MED12m-positive and -negative UFs had different DNA methylation, gene expression, and histological features. The MED12m-positive UFs form the tumor with a rich extracellular matrix and poor blood vessels and smooth muscle cells compared to the MED12m-negative UFs, suggesting MED12 mutations affect the tissue composition of UFs.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Advancing battery design based on environmental impacts using an aqueous Al-ion cell as a case study

The drive to decarbonise our economy needs to be built into our technology development, particularly in the energy storage industry. A method for creating performance targets for battery development based on environmental impact is presented and discussed. By taking the environmental impact assessments from existing lithium-ion battery technology-it is possible to derive energy density, cycle life and % active material targets required to achieve equal or better environmental impacts for emerging technologies to use. A parameter 'goal space' is presented using this technique for an aqueous aluminium-ion battery in its early development. This method is based on the main reason for battery technology advancement-the mitigation of climate change and the reduction of overall CO2 emissions in society. By starting out with targets based on emission data, sustainability will be at the centre of battery research, as it should be.
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Learning models for forecasting hospital resource utilization for COVID-19 patients in Canada

Hospitals in Canada are facing a crisis-level shortage of critical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This motivates us to create predictive models that can use Canada COVID-19 data and pandemic-related factors to accurately forecast 5 quantities-three related to hospital resource utilization (i.e., the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that will be needed by COVID-19 patients) and two to the pandemic progress (i.e., the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths)-several weeks in advance. We developed a machine learning method that can use information (i.e., resource utilization, pandemic progress, population mobility, weather condition, and public policy) currently known about a region since March 2020, to learn multiple temporal convolutional network (TCN) models every week; each used for forecasting the weekly average of one of these 5 quantities in Canada (respectively, in six specific provinces) for each, in the next 1 (resp., 2,3,4) weeks. To validate the effectiveness of our method, we compared our method, versus other standard models, on the COVID-19 data and hospital resource data, on the tasks of predicting the 116 values (for Canada and its six most populated provinces), every week from Oct 2020 to July 2021, and the 20 values (only for Canada) for four specific times within 9 July to 31 Dec 2021. Experimental results show that our 4640 TCN models (each forecasting a regional target for a specific future time, on a specific date) can produce accurate 1,2,3,4-week forecasts of the utilization of every hospital resource and pandemic progress for each week from 2 Oct 2020 to 2 July 2021, as well as 80 TCN models for each of the four specified times within 9 July and 31 Dec 2021. Compared to other baseline and state-of-the-art predictive models, our TCN models yielded the best forecasts, with the lowest mean absolute percentage error (MAPE). Additional experiments, on the IHME COVID-19 data, demonstrate the effectiveness of our TCN models, in comparison with IHME forecasts. Each of our TCN models used a pre-defined set of features; we experimentally validate the effectiveness of these features by showing that these models perform better than other models that instead used other features. Overall, these experimental results demonstrate that our method can accurately forecast hospital resource utilization and pandemic progress for Canada and for each of the six provinces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Advancing equity, one publication at a time

Gender equity has become an important priority for society, including medicine and other health professions. Despite several decades of progress toward gender parity in medical school matriculation, training, and practice, there is a persistent lack of gender equity at senior rank and leadership positions. Dissemination of new ideas, novel curricula,...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Africa needs more bioinformaticians for population studies

Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi, USA. Bioinformatics can offer practical solutions to infectious diseases that plague Africa, such as malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, Ebola and Lassa fever. But — despite the relatively inexpensive infrastructure needed for training, research and applications — there are still disappointingly few genomic studies of African populations (A. Wonkam Nature 590, 209–211; 2021).
SCIENCE

