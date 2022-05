Joining the Fast X cast was a dream come true for The Marvels’ Brie Larson. She went from pitching herself (and a possible MCU crossover) to being welcomed by Fast & Furious impresario Vin Diesel in a matter of weeks. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that the Oscar winner was welcomed into the family. But despite being a high-profile addition to the franchise finale, there isn’t much known about her character. While her new co-stars have been sharing set photos online, there hasn’t been much on the Larson front until now. Diesel broke the seal by posting an adorable first look of the Room actress’ Fast & Furious character.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO