STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton high school got a special visit from TikTok’s biggest star and will get a private concert from The Chainsmokers on Tuesday. The special event happened at Chavez High School thanks to the financial literacy company Step. Students across the country were competing to have the most sign-ups of the company’s app. The winner would get a private concert from The Chainsmokers as well as a special appearance by Charli D’Amelio. View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli (@charlidamelio) Earlier in May, the company announced that Chavez High had won. Along with the concert, both Chavez High and the school district will get a $50,000 donation. The top referring Chavez High student will also get a $25,000 scholarship from Step. Step says their app aims to improve financial literacy in teens.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO