H.S. baseball recaps from Thursday, May 19

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95 of Dillsboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Maryland. Catherine was born on Monday, August 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Braun) Vierling. Catherine married her loving husband Earl W. Scholle on June 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1992. Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dillsboro. She retired after 30 years working for Procter and Gamble on the Crest and Gleem line. She was a former member of the Procter and Gamble (Ivory Dale) Alumni, the 50 Plus Club in Dillsboro, and the Lutheran Woman’s League at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, taking cruises, and luncheons on Tuesdays with her friends, (Martha Wainscott, Edith Russell, Eleanor Peter, and many other friends). Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

DILLSBORO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO