Lawrenceburg, IN

H.S. baseball recaps from Thursday, May 19

By Bryce Kendrick
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

The following are high school baseball recaps from Thursday, May 19. All games are varsity unless noted otherwise.

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings and Results through Wednesday

Here are the IHSAA 2022 Softball Sectional pairings and results involving area teams through Wednesday, May 25. Coverage schools are in bold. All dates and times have been confirmed by the host schools. 4A-14 at Bloomington North (6 teams) G1: Columbus North 10, East Central 1. G2: Shelbyville 6, Bloomington...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Several area girls tracksters qualify for state meet

At the IHSAA Girls Track and Field Regional hosted by Franklin Community Tuesday, East Central had an impressive third place finish with 60 points trailing champion Center Grove with 116.5 and runner up Columbus North with 68. The following area athletes finished among the top three in their respective events...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Pacers win shortened ORVC boys golf championship; other May 23 recaps

The 18-hole ORVC Boys Golf Championship match scheduled Saturday at The Links in Rising Sun was postponed due to lightning. Because of scheduling issues, the conference event was reduced to nine holes on Monday. Switzerland County won the title by six strokes over Shawe, 173-179. Jac-Cen-Del placed third with 194....
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville Memorial Pool opens this weekend

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Memorial Pool will begin operations for the 2022 season this weekend. The pool will open for the season on Sunday, May 29, and will be open from 1-6 pm that day, as well as Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) from Noon until 6 pm.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Sr. Jane McConnell OSF

Sr. Jane McConnell, formerly Sr. Jessica, age 75 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died on May 23, 2022 at the convent. Born on April 3, 1947 in Princeton, Indiana, she was the second of five children born to Jessie (Nee: Yeager) and William McConnell Sr. Jane...
OLDENBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

JCD Band to march in 500 Festival Parade

OSGOOD, IN — A marching band from Ripley County will perform in this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The Jac-Cen-Del High School Marching Band, Flag Corp, and Dance Team are among 14 such groups from across the country that will perform in the parade on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

JoAnn Marie Hartman, age 78, of Sunman

JoAnn Marie Hartman, age 78, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Andrews Health Care, Batesville. She was born January 3, 1944, in Batesville to Clarence and Marie Zinser Murtaugh. After graduating from Oldenburg Academy JoAnn married the love of her life Harold Hartman on August 6, 1966. She worked in the office for Procter and Gamble before becoming a homemaker and raising her children.
SUNMAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Eight BHS graduating seniors awarded 2022 BCEF scholarships

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships to Batesville High School (BHS) graduates. These scholarship awards totaled $29,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Versailles State Park worker named state Field Employee of the Year

VERSAILLES, IN — A worker at Versailles State Park recently received the Indiana State Park’s Field Employee of the Year Award. Nick Schutte was honored for his wide range of trade skills including mower maintenance and repair, plumbing, roofing, and electrical systems. He received special recognition for ensuring...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95, Dillsboro

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95 of Dillsboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Maryland. Catherine was born on Monday, August 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Braun) Vierling. Catherine married her loving husband Earl W. Scholle on June 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1992. Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dillsboro. She retired after 30 years working for Procter and Gamble on the Crest and Gleem line. She was a former member of the Procter and Gamble (Ivory Dale) Alumni, the 50 Plus Club in Dillsboro, and the Lutheran Woman’s League at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, taking cruises, and luncheons on Tuesdays with her friends, (Martha Wainscott, Edith Russell, Eleanor Peter, and many other friends). Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for George Lee Rohrig Jr.

George Lee Rohrig Jr., 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home in Greensburg, IN. George was born on August 12, 1952, at home in Versailles, IN. He was the oldest son of Iris (Steele) and George L. Rohrig Sr. George learned to work on cars at...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Pauline Tichenor, 83

Pauline Tichenor, 83, of Greensburg passed away on May 24, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1938 in Betsey, Kentucky the daughter of James and Ora Black Meadows. On December 8, 1956, she married Lewis Tichenor in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2003. Pauline worked at Delta Faucet.
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Nationwide alert issued for missing Versailles teen

VERSAILLES, IN — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for 15-year-old Cheyenne Wood, who is missing from Versailles. She was last seen Monday, May 16. Wood is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, 5 foot 5, and 130...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Memorial service to honor fallen Sheriff set for Sunday

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office will host a memorial service to remember fallen Sheriff Salvatore Frank “Tudie” Navarra on Sunday, May 29 at 4 pm. Sheriff Navarra died while pursuing a vehicle on May 29, 1961, in Decatur County. In addition to...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Bicentennial banner now on display at Decatur County Courthouse

GREENSBURG, IN — The official banner of the Greensburg/Decatur County Bicentennial is now on display on the north side of the Decatur County Courthouse. Installation of the banner took place Monday, and officially begins the Bicentennial celebration on the Courthouse Square. The banner was created by local quilters and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Two arrests made in Rising Sun stolen vehicle case

— Several agencies played a part in the arrest of two people following a multi-county police chase. It all began when a 2016 Buick passenger car was stolen from a gas station and convenience store in Rising Sun Tuesday around 3:43 pm. Aurora Police officers spotted the vehicle a few...
RISING SUN, IN
WRBI Radio

Traffic stop for lack of vehicle registration leads to drug arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, IN — A traffic stop in Liberty late Tuesday night that was prompted by a missing license plate led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man. A Trooper at the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post was patrolling in the area of Main and Pierce streets in Liberty when he stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not having a plate displayed on the rear of the truck.
LIBERTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Air Care called to late Sunday crash on State Road 1

— Air Care was called to a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night on State Road 1 near Whitaker Lane. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene just before midnight on a report of a smoking vehicle in a ditch. Deputies learned through witness accounts...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

