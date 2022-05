ST. MARYS - As time goes on, some things change while others stay the same. The same can be said for Ginny's Gingersnaps, a baton-twirling group celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Ginny Maurer, owner and director of Ginny's Gingersnaps, said she's seen thousands of girls come to learn the...

COLDWATER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO