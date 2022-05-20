ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

NOTICE: Report-a-Concern Error Page

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
utah.gov
 6 days ago

We have been notified of SOME instances that a submission results in an error page with an...

www.murray.utah.gov

Comments / 0

Related
utah.gov

International Market Coming to Utah State Fair Park | Addressing Food Insecurity & Cultural Celebrations

Utah’s State Fair is an iconic event that annually brings our statewide community together to celebrate the successes of our state and its thriving population. Diverse food options and community engagement are common sights to see during the event, making the Utah Sate Fairpark venue filled with beautiful moments and beloved memories. However, for most of the year the Fairpark Event Center sits unused despite the bustling growth, transit, and community surrounding it. Most of this growth has come from diverse, multicultural communities who have been essential to the ongoing thriving development of our state. Many local stakeholders and community members have noticed this, and hope to transform the Fairpark Event Center into a living, breathing destination for Salt Lake residents.
UTAH STATE
utah.gov

Fatal motorcycle crash in Weber Co

On Saturday May 21, 2021, at 11:05 am, a westbound Subaru hatchback was traveling on 12th Street at the intersection of 1900 West in Marriott-Slaterville. The intersection is controlled by a light. The light was green for east/west traffic. A northbound motorcycle entered the intersection against the red light and crashed into the driver side of the Subaru. The motorcycle rider was ejected from the bike and sustained fatal injuries. The occupants of the Subaru were not physically injured.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy