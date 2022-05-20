ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

472 Dayton St 2

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly Renovated West End Property - Property Id: 902688. Come and make this beautifully renovated apartment on...

Comments / 0

553 Boal St

Smaller 1 Bedroom In Liberty Hill (near OTR) - Liberty Hill, Near Over the Rhine, Smaller 1 Bedroom, 1st Floor, Heat Included, Tenant Pays Electric, Wood Floors, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bath. Laundry on Premises and Shared Courtyard. Street Parking. NO CENTRAL AIR. Must pass background credit check visit symphonypm.com to apply Effective/available 6/1/22 $750.00/security/Rent + electric only.
CINCINNATI, OH
2668 Queen City Ave.

WESTWOOD- 2 BEDROOM 1BATH CAPE COD W/ UPDATED FLOORING & KITCHEN - Adorable cape cod features new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures. Kitchen offers granite countertops, farm style sink, stainless appliances and updated cabinetry, Relax or entertain on you front porch or lovely terraced backyard. Location. 2668 Queen City Ave.,...
CINCINNATI, OH
8481 Beech Ave

Kenwood: Gorgeous One Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit is available now! We require the application(s), leasing agreement, and security deposit...
CINCINNATI, OH
1313-1315 Main St

Top Floor OTR 2-Room Efficiency - Unit #10 is an oversized, top floor efficiency in a key location with a short walking distance to Rosedale, Jack Brown's, Ziegler Park and Collective Espresso!. A communal courtyard greets you past the gated entry and holds the door to the building. This studio...
CINCINNATI, OH
3011/3013 Park Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, I bathroom apartment. Street parking available. Tenant is responsible for power and gas accounts. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided with rental. Wood floors throughout and tile in the bathroom. New updated white kitchen cabinets. 3011 Park Ave Unit 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
773 Kingston Dr

3 Bedroom Home in Edgewood, KY - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath quad-level home located in Edgewood, KY. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with bath, tiered deck with wooded view, built in 2 car garage. Close to interstate, shopping,...
EDGEWOOD, KY
4049 Reading Rd 52

Avon Fields Apartment Complex - Property Id: 223008. One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 4049 Reading Rd. Newly renovated with a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, balcony view, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $675 with $675 deposit.
READING, OH
1414-16 Walnut St

Top-Floor OTR 2-Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Unit 4F spans the entire top floor of the building, offering hardwood floors throughout, 1 1/2 bath with ceramic tile, ceiling fans, central heat/AC and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The living room is spacious and charming with historical exposed brick and a bar leading into the kitchen. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment and a private deck adds to the unit's great amenities!
CINCINNATI, OH
3805 Ferdinand Place

Oakley: Spacious Two Bedroom Available for Rent - Renovated Apartment in Popular Oakley. This apartment is walkable Oakley Square and much more. The monthly rent is $1245 and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes heat, water, sewage, trash, and parking. schedule your tour, please call 5133217000...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popular West Side restaurant expands to NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular West Side restaurant has expanded its presence to Northern Kentucky in partnership with a Mainstrasse establishment. The Incline Public House opened an Incline Smoke Shack at the Strasse Haus at 630 Main St. in Covington in mid-April. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
2148-2154 St. James Ave

East Walnut Hills: Stunning Studio Unit Available! Totally Renovated! - Darling Studio close to downtown Cincinnati!. This apartment has an open layout and a full kitchen. $825 is the monthly rent and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes your heat, water, sewage, electricity, and trash. Tenants pay for WiFI.
CINCINNATI, OH
350 Ross Avenue,

**Move in Special** 350 Ross Ave Unit C 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Move in with full deposit and $100 rent**. Apply today for our newly renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new windows, new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, quarts countertops, stainless appliances, separate dining, a spacious bedroom, a stack unit washer and dryer, a full shared basement with storage, and on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
24 E Street South,

24 E St South Unit A 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, a spacious bedroom, central air, w/d hookup (stack in unit), and has on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
Bridge repair to shut down ramp into Cincinnati for 30 days

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A ramp from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati will be closed for a month for bridge repair. The I-471 north ramp to westbound US 50 will close for 30 days beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured onto I-71, the Norwood Lateral and I-75. Crews will work on...
CINCINNATI, OH
374 Glen Oaks Dr

This beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath could be yours if you apply today! Located in Delhi area. Generous yard space, off-street parking with one car garage. Easy to clean hardwood floors. Full basement with W/D hookup. Conveniently located near shopping center and numerous restaurant. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/374-glen-oaks-dr-cincinnati-oh/903733. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
A Milford woman charged 20 times on a single purchase in Meijer

Complaints from Meijer customers came up time and time again after making one purchase from Cincinnati to Michigan. “It was $139.48, about every five minutes, we were getting a notification, for an hour straight,” said Taylor Graham, who had made a single. I called your bank, but the charges persisted. About 10 working days, there’s nothing they can do about it,” Graham said. Frustrated,” said Joe Richard who had a single charge of over $100.00, hit his account twice. “If someone is living on paycheck to paycheck and has little money, it will probably cause a lot of bills to be returned due to insufficient Money.” Headquarters is located. Meijer tweeted a message to customers saying: “Over the weekend, we had challenges processing some transactions at checkout. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. “We are working with financial institutions to solve these problems,” Graham said. Graham said she was told that the charges, which were pending, would be dropped from her account before she was charged. they did not. All 20 counts were carried out and things got worse. “As of this morning we have a new fee, the same amount. Graham said she was confident she would get her money back, but the math and her patience are running out until that happens.
MILFORD, OH
Top Cincinnati Summer Church Festivals for Beer, Rides and Light Gambling

As fish frys are synonymous with the Lenten season in Cincinnati, so too are church fairs with summer. These Cincinnati-area fests are full of carnival rides, games, live music, funnel cake, beer and even light gambling, all to benefit each religious institution. Here are some of our favorites. The Catholic...
CINCINNATI, OH

